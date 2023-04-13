^

Tabuena, Quiban, Go sizzle in International Series Vietnam golf tilt

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 13, 2023 | 5:24pm
Tabuena, Quiban, Go sizzle in International Series Vietnam golf tilt
Miguel Tabuena
MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena stayed in fierce form coming off a three-week break, dishing out a solid 66 to trail clubhouse leader Korean Taehee Lee and two others by just one stroke at the start of the International Series Vietnam at the KN Golf Links in Cam Ranh Thursday.

Tabuena snapped a par-game card at the back with a stirring four-birdie binge from No. 14, including the two par-5s (Nos. 14 and 17), then banked on his superb iron play to birdie the par-3 No. 4 and the par-4 eighth and match South Africa’s Jaco Ahlers’ six-under card in near-ideal conditions in the morning wave.

Justin Quiban and Lloyd Go also took advantage of their early start to shoot a 67 and 68, respectively, as the Filipino aces put themselves in early contention with half of the full-packed 156-player field still to complete their first round play in the $2 million championship at presstime.

Lee, meanwhile, used his power to eagle the two long holes at the back on his way to a 65 as he shared the provisional lead with Honey Baisoya of India and Taiwanese Lee Chieh-Po.

But focus will be on Tabuena, who rallied from behind to snatch the DGC Open in India last month then finished tied for fourth in the last Asian Tour event in the World City Championship in Hong Kong.

He was solid off the mound, hitting all fairways and missing just one green although he could’ve turned in a lower score if not for a couple of flubbed birdie chances. He wound up with 30 putts.

Quiban likewise put in an impressive 35-32 marred by a double bogey on No. 9 but marked by a cluster of birdies — eight — against one more bogey for a provisional share of sixth. Unlike Tabuena, he waxed hot with his putter, finishing with 26 putts.

He also missed just one fairway and went out of regulation just three times.

Like the ICTSI-backed Tabuena, Go came through with a bogey-free 33-35 card for joint 13th, highlighting his round with three scrambling pars.

The Cebuano ace hit 12 fairways and 15 greens while ending up with 29 putts.

