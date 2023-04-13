Filipina golfers way behind in Lotte Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan blew a one-under card with a wobbly frontside finish as she finished with a 74 and trailed Thai sensation Natthakritta Vongtaveelap and Frida Kinhult of Sweden by eight at the start of the Lotte Championship at the Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Pagdanganan fought back from a scrambling two-birdie, two-bogey backside start with a birdie on the par-5 No. 1 but bogeyed three of the next fourth and settled for pars the rest of the way to tumble to a share of 76th on a 38-36 round.

The big-hitting Filipina ace missed just four fairways but fumbled on her way to the green, going out of regulation nine times although she made up for her iron struggle by finishing with 29 putts.

But while she remained in the hunt for a spot in the weekend play of the LPGA Tour’s $2 million championship serving as a prelude to the season’s major championships, ICTSI teammate Dottie Ardina found herself near the bottom of the 143-player starting field with a 79.

The Cangolf pro finished with five bogeys and made a double bogey on No. 7 in a birdie-less 41-38 card that dropped her to joint 137th. She hit nine fairways but missed 14 greens although she ended up with 28 putts.

Meanwhile, Vongtaveelap, out to atone for her final round meltdown in Honda LPGA Thailand last February, put in another solid start marked by an eagle and four birdies, her 66 earning her a share of the lead with Kinhult, who flourished with seven birdies against a bogey.

They wrested a two-stroke lead over defending champion Hyo Joo Kim and fellow Korean Yu Jin Sung, American Bailey Tardy and Japanese Nasa Hataoka, who all fired 68s.