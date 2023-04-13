^

Sports

Superal ties for 11th in Fundokin Ladies golf tourney

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 13, 2023 | 2:53pm
Superal ties for 11th in Fundokin Ladies golf tourney
Princess Superal

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Superal turned in a second straight 70 and finished tied at 11th in the Fundokin Ladies won by Eri Fukuyama in come-from-behind fashion at the Usuki Country Club in Oita, Japan Thursday.

Superal snapped a birdie-bogey frontside game with back-to-back birdies from No. 10. But she went on a rollercoaster bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie ride in the next four before closing out with three pars for a 36-34 and a 215 marred by a first round 75.

But from the cutoff line after that three-over card start, Superal, whose campaign is supported by ICTSI, fought back with those back-to-back 70s to salvage a spot at 11th with five others although she finished nine strokes behind Fukuyama in the Y20 million fourth leg of this year’s Step Up Tour.

Fukuyama sizzled with a 67 and charged back from fourth spot to win the championship on a 206 total as erstwhile leader Ami Hirai crumbled under pressure and skied to a 78 after a 68-67.

Karen Fujita shot a 68 to finish solo second at 208 while amateur Fuka Suga snared third place at 210 after a third straight 70. Hirai fell to seventh with a 213.

While Superal’s finish was way below her joint fifth effort in her first Step Up Tour event, the Hanasaka Yanmar tournament in Shiga last week, the inaugural Asia Pacific Cup champion said she was satisfied with her performances in her return to Japan.

She hopes to land a spot in the Fujikansei Classic, a Japan LPGA Tour event, on April 21-24 in Shizuoka.

GOLF

PRINCESS SUPERAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tapales out to make history

Tapales out to make history

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Newly-crowned super WBA/IBF superbantamweight champion Marlon Tapales will make ring history if he annexes the WBC and WBO...
Sports
fbtw

Two Pinoys bid for world titles

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
The previous year ended with no Filipino world boxing champion and for a country that has produced legends like Flash Elorde and Manny Pacquiao, it marked a dark chapter in the history of the sport.
Sports
fbtw
Obiena-led Philippine athletics squad hopes for better SEA Games campaign

Obiena-led Philippine athletics squad hopes for better SEA Games campaign

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
EJ Obiena is the biggest name among the 52-strong SEA Games roster recently released by Philippine Athletics Track and Field...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs enhance bid for Top 2

Lady Bulldogs enhance bid for Top 2

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Reigning champion National U rediscovered its fighting form and mauled Adamson, 26-24, 25-16, 25-22, to shore up its drive...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas progress in Olympic qualifier

Filipinas progress in Olympic qualifier

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
The Filipinas sealed their entry into the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament with a 4-0 shutout...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine spikers head to Japan for SEA Games training camp

Philippine spikers head to Japan for SEA Games training camp

By Joey Villar | 48 minutes ago
In a mad rush to prepare for next month’s Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games, the Philippine women’s volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Game 2 was 'must-win' for TNT, says Lastimosa

Game 2 was 'must-win' for TNT, says Lastimosa

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
TNT head coach Jojo Lastimosa said that the stark change in his team's mentality was rooted in a mindset that it was already...
Sports
fbtw
Giddey, other young guns play big as Thunder oust Pelicans

Giddey, other young guns play big as Thunder oust Pelicans

1 hour ago
Rising Australian star Josh Giddey and the rest of Oklahoma City’s youthful lineup showed tremendous poise under pressure...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women training at full steam as SEA Games three-peat bid looms

Gilas women training at full steam as SEA Games three-peat bid looms

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Some 16 Filipina cagers were present at the team's training at the Aero Center in Quezon City Wednesday morning, with Fil-Am...
Sports
fbtw
Can an all-star BGC side win the Women's Kampeon Cup?

Can an all-star BGC side win the Women's Kampeon Cup?

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
With the top sides of the AIA 7s Football Tournament banding together to form Team BGC for the upcoming AIA Vitality Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with