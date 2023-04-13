Superal ties for 11th in Fundokin Ladies golf tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Superal turned in a second straight 70 and finished tied at 11th in the Fundokin Ladies won by Eri Fukuyama in come-from-behind fashion at the Usuki Country Club in Oita, Japan Thursday.

Superal snapped a birdie-bogey frontside game with back-to-back birdies from No. 10. But she went on a rollercoaster bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie ride in the next four before closing out with three pars for a 36-34 and a 215 marred by a first round 75.

But from the cutoff line after that three-over card start, Superal, whose campaign is supported by ICTSI, fought back with those back-to-back 70s to salvage a spot at 11th with five others although she finished nine strokes behind Fukuyama in the Y20 million fourth leg of this year’s Step Up Tour.

Fukuyama sizzled with a 67 and charged back from fourth spot to win the championship on a 206 total as erstwhile leader Ami Hirai crumbled under pressure and skied to a 78 after a 68-67.

Karen Fujita shot a 68 to finish solo second at 208 while amateur Fuka Suga snared third place at 210 after a third straight 70. Hirai fell to seventh with a 213.

While Superal’s finish was way below her joint fifth effort in her first Step Up Tour event, the Hanasaka Yanmar tournament in Shiga last week, the inaugural Asia Pacific Cup champion said she was satisfied with her performances in her return to Japan.

She hopes to land a spot in the Fujikansei Classic, a Japan LPGA Tour event, on April 21-24 in Shizuoka.