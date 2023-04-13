Can an all-star BGC side win the Women's Kampeon Cup?

Team BGC will be coached by Nomads gaffer Shane Cosgrove and features four players from two-time champions Kaya, three from Nomads, and two from Tuloy sa Don Bosco.

MANILA, Philippines – With the top sides of the AIA 7s Football Tournament banding together to form Team BGC for the upcoming AIA Vitality Women’s Kampeon Cup slated for April 15-16 at the McKinley Hill Stadium, the question is, can they bring home the trophy?

These three squads are currently the top three teams in the ongoing tournament.

“We also added one player each from the other teams,” clarified Cosgrove.

“We, as a team, are thoroughly looking forward to the tournament,” bared the longtime football coach. “We (The BGC Warriors) are excited by the players we have in the side — a nice mix of experienced players plus younger talented players. We’ve had a couple of sessions training where we have been trying to blend the side together which have been both enjoyable and productive.”

“As far as our chances go in the tournament, we know in the team we have a talented side, and provided we do the basics correctly, focus and concentrate 100% in the matches, then we feel we have a good chance of doing well.”

Team BGC is in Group A along with the squads from Pampanga and Muntinlupa. Over at Group B are Cebu, Batangas and Palawan.

“For both Patrick (O’Neill, assistant coach) and myself, on a personal note, it’s been a real honor and privilege to have been asked to coach and work with the players from different teams, who probably we’d never have had the chance to meet. And for the players of course as well getting to know players from other teams as well, which we hope will draw the women’s football community close together.”

The tournament is sponsored in part by 7X7, TapGo TV, Palaro and Blaze Athletics. It will be televised live on streaming application TapGo TV.