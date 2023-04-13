Brown-Algeo match can steal show in UFC Fight Night

MANILA, Philippines – It’s only the final match of the preliminary card of the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway versus Arnold Allen, and yet, this featherweight match between Bill Algeo and TJ Brown is touted to be the event’s Fight of the Night.

Brown (17-9-0, 4-3 in the UFC) has had 10 submissions and four knockouts but in six of his seven UFC matches, six have gone the brutal distance.

Algeo (16-7-0, 3-3 in the UFC), meanwhile, is another fighter whose matches go the distance.

“I’ll say this,” observed Brown in an exclusive interview, “There’s no quit in either one of us.”

UFC and mixed martial arts analysts universally agree that this bout could be a candidate for Fight of the Night because of the end-to-end action of both fighters.

“On my part, I need to get a win and a very good impression because my contract will be up after the next fight,” admitted Brown who is coming off an impressive match against Erik Silva that gave him “Performance of the Night” in his last outing.

“I want to make a statement and get a finish; put my hands on this guy and put him away.”

Conversely, Brown knows that it will not be easy. After all, Algeo is coming off a loss and will want to get back on the winning track.

“I have no doubt Bill is as hungry as can be,” postulated Brown. “I came out the same way after my loss to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (last June 2022). When you lose, it affects your mentality and personal life. I am sure he is as hungry as he can be working hard.”

“With me, there is a lot to be said about building momentum. I will give my best performance.”

Last weekend’s UFC 287 saw Israel Adesanya regaining the middleweight championship belt against Alex Pereira. The latter was thought to be too cautious and calculating that the former – who had not beaten the latter in three matches — gained confidence with every minute until his sensational second knockout.

“Of course you want to go and impose your will and get ahead,” said Brown when discussing tactics. “Look, there is a lot of risk. It isn’t just boxing or wrestling.

Being in a world championship fight, you also have to be calculated against the world’s best.”

“Me? I like to get ahead and stay ahead, and make him play catch up. And get my hand raised after the fight.”

UFC Fight Night is shown live every Sunday on the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo streaming application. The preliminary bouts begin at 5:30 a.m. while the main card is on at 8:30 a.m.