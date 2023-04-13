^

Smart, Dark League Studios team up for Philippine esports growth

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
April 13, 2023 | 10:32am
Smart, Dark League Studios team up for Philippine esports growth
From left: Lloyd Manaloto, FVP and Head of Smart Prepaid Marketing; AC Valdenor, CEO of Dark League Studios; and Melvin Nubla, FVP and Head of Smart Go-To-Market and Sub Management.
MANILA, Philippines — Smart Communication has partnered with esports and digital company Dark League Studious for multiple esports league across the Philippines.

Dark League Studios has spearheaded different esports leagues, including the PBA Esports Bakbakan and the Kings and Queens League (separate male and female Mobile Legends tournaments). The company recently held a Tekken 7 tournament in hopes of strengthening the grassroots in the local fighting game community.

Internationally, Dark League Studios has partnered with Stardust Metaverse based in Singapore.

The organization's current team-up with Smart will see the two partner in support of different amateur esports leagues to further support the developing local scene in different esports titles as well organize mini conferences, community programs, and content production to support the esports ecosystem as a whole.

