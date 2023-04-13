^

Study: Filipino gamers love The Last of Us, Pikachu, PlayStation

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
April 13, 2023 | 9:57am
MANILA, Philippines — In a study conducted last November 2022 on the preference of gamers, action-adventure game “The Last of Us” by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Computer Entertainment was the Philippines' most loved video game franchise, while Pikachu was the most loved video game character and PlayStation the most loved console.

The study, conducted by Liberty Games, gathered geotagged tweets to compile the list of most loved and hated video game franchises, characters and consoles across the globe.

Though the Philippines created an identity of its own — having a different favorite game, character and console — Filipinos united with most of the world with the most hated game: first-person shooter Battlefield 2042. Released in 2021, the game was voted as the most hated video game franchise by 17 countries, including neighboring Southeast Asian countries Vietnam and Singapore.

Besides Battlefield, Filipinos weren't much fans of the impulsive and wild Crash Bandicoot, the opposite of 36.3% of the world who tweeted positively about the character.

In the global consolidation of results: the most loved video game franchise was Insomniac Game' Spyro the Dragon, earning 55.9% of positive tweets, while Nintendo's Mario was the most loved character, the opposite can be said however for his brother Luigi who was the most hated character in 14 different countries. The console that came out on top were Nintendo consoles, loved the most by 58 countries while PlayStation came in second, after being most loved in 22 countries.

