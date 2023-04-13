^

Sports

Rejuvenated Lady Bulldogs made most of Holy Week break to 'reset'

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 13, 2023 | 9:39am
The NU Lady Bulldogs
MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs came back on a mission after the UAAP women's volleyball tournament returned from the Holy Week break as they uncorked a dominant performance against the Adamson Lady Falcons on Wednesday.

After needing five sets to dispose of the Lady Falcons in their first round encounter, the defending champions swept their foes in three sets to improve their record to 7-3 — tied with the UST Golden Tigresses and Adamson themselves.

Reigning MVP Bella Belen said that the team was able to gather themselves again with the short hiatus, and firmly move on from the three losses they were handed earlier in the season.

"Yung una, nagrest muna kami. Parang na-reset kami and para marelax din yung utak namin, and yung body namin. Kasi kailangan din naman po ng pahinga," said Belen.

But it wasn't all about rest as they also spent their time preparing for the Lady Falcons, who were on a three game winning streak before being grounded by the Lady Bulldogs.

When it came to gametime, Belen said that she and her teammates were able to firmly execute their game plan and had responses to everything that the Lady Falcons threw at them.

"Pinaghandaan na po talaga namin yung Adamson, pinag-aralan po namin sila, hinimay namin kung paano sila gumalaw para alam namin yung dapat namin iperform this game," she said.

"Happy naman kami na na-apply namin yung mga sinabi samin nila coach like kung ano yung ginagawa nila in this scenario... Kaya nakakasagot kami. Bale, may sagot kami bawat situation," she added.

The Lady Bulldogs hope to continue their energized play when they face the FEU Lady Tamaraws next on Sunday, April 16, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

