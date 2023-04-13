Kiefer Ravena, Shiga get free win as Ray Parks' Nagoya hit with flu bug

MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes were given a victory via default on Wednesday after their foes went down with a flu bug in the 2022-23 Japan B. League season.

The Lakes, who are now 12-38 for the year, were penciled in to face the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins at Shiga Daihatsu Arena, but were given a 20-0 win instead as the latter had less than seven available players that was required for a game to proceed.

According to a statement on Shiga's website, four of Nagoya's players "tested positive for influeza" while two others were already out due to injury.

It can be recalled that Nagoya only had an eight-player rotation in their last game against Osaka Evessa over the weekend.

Their Filipino reinforcement Ray Parks Jr. continues to be out of action as well because of injury.

Nagoya thus fell to 26-14 because of the circumstances.

Elsewhere, Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz squeaked past the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 80-77, at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Wright finished with 17 points, 10 assists and five boards to play supporting role to game hero Jarrod Uthoff who drilled the game-winning triple to put Kyoto ahead by three with 2.4 ticks left.

Wright had actually given Kyoto a 77-74 lead earlier after a split in the line but the Fighting Eagles tied the game with a Reiya Nozaki three in the next possession to force the deadlock.

Uthoff finished with an identical 17-point outing while Cheick Diallo led the scoring column with 19 points and 15 boards.

Kai Sotto, for his part, had five points, nine rebounds, two blocks, an assist, and a steal as the Hiroshima Dragonflies blasted the Osaka Evessa, 99-69, at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall.

Nick Mayo took the burden on offense with 20 points as the Dragonflies improved to 38-13.

In the other games, Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix lost to the Niigata Albirex BB, 90-73, at the City Hall Plaza Ao-re Nagaoka.

He finished with 11 points and seven assists as San-En dropped to 19-32.

Dwight Ramos, meanwhile, was limited to two points in Levanga Hokkaido's 77-69 defeat to Alvark Tokyo at the Hookkai Kita-yale.

He tallied three assists, two rebounds, and a steal as Levanga skidded to 16-35.

Carl Tamayo then continues to be used sparingly by the Ryukyu Golden Kings as he rode the bench in their 87-72 win over the Shimane Susanoo Magic.

The Golden Kings are 40-11 for the year.