Game 2 was 'must-win' for TNT, says Lastimosa

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 13, 2023 | 2:32pm
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — For the TNT Tropang Giga, it was already a win-or-go-home situation when they battled the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in Game 2 of the PBA Governors' Cup on Wednesday.

Down 0-1, the Tropang Giga came out charging for a convincing 95-82 victory to tie the series at one game apiece. 

TNT head coach Jojo Lastimosa said that the stark change in his team's mentality was rooted in a mindset that it was already now or never for them.

"They refused to lose tonight. They knew that we cannot [be] behind 0-2. They knew that this is a must-win for us," Lastimosa said after the game.

"The guys just decided at practice that 'hey, we're not gonna take this lightly and we need to be doing the first punches and not be reactive to what they do'," he added.

TNT did dictate the pace Wednesday when they hit the ground running with a 27-16 lead at the end of the opening quarter. Even as the Gin Kings came storming back to cut the lead to as small as three, the Tropang were able to keep the defending champions at bay.

A pivotal reason was an off game from Gin Kings import Justin Brownlee, who was forced into a PBA-career worst shooting percentage as he went 3-of-16 for only 18.8%. He only had 12 points.

Meanwhile, TNT's own reinforcement in Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was one assist away from a triple-double with 23 points, 19 rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

Though far from eye-popping numbers from an import, Lastimosa underscored just how big Hollis-Jefferson will be.

Knowing that the series is far from over, Lastimosa asked his player to continue to contribute.

"Rondae, he's given it his everything. But I know that he still has a lot left in his tank. This is a long series, Rondae. So he was saying, man, I'm tired in practice but I said this is going to be a long series. So hats off to the guys for committing in the things that we did tonight," said Lastimosa.

TNT will gun for a 2-1 lead over Ginebra when they clash anew in Game 3 on Friday, April 14.

