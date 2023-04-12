Tropang Giga stave off Gin Kings to tie PBA Finals at 1-1

MANILA, Philippines – The TNT Tropang Giga stymied a spirited comeback attempt by the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings, holding on to a 95-82 win in Game 2 of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

After strong TNT start that led to a double-digit lead at the end of the opening quarter, 27-16, the Jojo Lastimosa-coached side had to survive a furious Gin Kings rally in the third quarter.

A 7-0 run to end the third saw TNT's advantage slashed to just three points, 67-64, heading into the final quarter.

Justin Brownlee capped off the run when he fished a foul from beyond the arc and nailed all three free throws as time expired in the period.

Luckily for the Tropang Giga, who now tie the best-of-seven series at 1-1, they were able to quickly answer back with an 11-6 run punctuated by a Glenn Khobuntin triple to lead 78-70 with 8:41 ticks remaining.

Mikey Williams stepped up for the Tropang Giga, scoring eight points in the final quarter, including the dagger that pushed TNT's lead to 13, 93-80, with two minutes remaining.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the way for TNT with 23 points, 19 rebounds, nine assists and two steals, while Williams added 21 markers.

Brownlee struggled for the Gin Kings side as he went 3-of-16 from the field to finish with 12 points. He added 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in the losing effort.

Christian Standhardinger made up for Brownlee's struggles with 29 points and 11 rebounds.

TNT led the Gin Kings by as much as 16 points in the wire-to-wire victory.

Both teams will attempt to take the 2-1 lead in a pivotal Game Three on Friday, April 14.