Lady Bulldogs stop streaking Lady Falcons for back-to-back wins

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 12, 2023 | 5:38pm
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:26 p.m.) – The NU Lady Bulldogs snapped the Adamson Lady Falcons' win streak in UAAP Season 85 after sweeping them,     26-24, 25-16, 25-22, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Wednesday.

The Lady Bulldogs, led by reigning MVP Bella Belen's 20 points, stamped class on the Lady Falcons in stark contrast to their first round encounter that lasted five sets.

NU and Adamson looked to showcase another tight match when both teams went back and forth in the opening set.

Late in the opener, Lorene Toring scored on a quick attack to save a set point and extend the canto, 24-all.

But Cess Robles contributed off of the bench with a crucial off the block hit to give NU set point anew, 25-24. Rizza Cruz then committed an attack error to seal the victory for NU.

The opening set win buoyed NU in Set 2 where they picked up steam in the latter half of the set. After a 13-all deadlock, NU unleashed a 12-3 run to claim a lopsided 2-0 lead, 25-16.

Then in Set 3, NU staved off a 3-0 run by Adamson that got them within a point, 23-22, after a Louie Romero ace.

Belen fired back-to-back hits to slam the door on the Lady Falcons.

Both teams now sport a 7-3 record. Adamson stays second in the standings due to superior points while NU is in third.

"Pinaghandaan po kasi talaga namin itong game na ito and sinet namin yung goal namin na dapat ipanalo namin itong game na ito kasi kailangan po namin manalo. Hindi na po namin kailangan matalo and yun, inapply lang namin yung mga pinagtraining-an namin and kung anong sinabi ni coach, kung ano yung game plan namin," said Belen.

Apart from her 20 points, Belen also finished with 11 excellent receptions.

Alyssa Solomon and Vange Alinsug added 11 and 10 markers, respectively for the Lady Bulldogs.

NU will look to further their title retention bid with a win over FEU on April 16, Sunday. Adamson, meanwhile, will seek to go back to their winning ways against the UE Lady Warriors on Saturday, April 15.

In the night cap, the NU Bulldogs punched their ticket to the Final Four with a three-set victory over the Adamson University, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21.

They also extended their winning streak to 28 games.

Michaelo Buddin finished with 16 points to lead NU to 10-0 for the year.

