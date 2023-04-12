Fundokin Ladies golf: Last-hole miscue mars Superal's fightbackÂ 

Fundokin Ladies golf: Last-hole miscue mars Superal's fightback

MANILA, Philippines – True to her promise, Princess Superal bounced back from an opening 75 but a last-hole mishap marred her frontside finish as she settled for a 70 and remained way behind Ami Hirai heading to the final 18 holes of the Fundokin Ladies at the Usuki Country Club in Oita, Japan Wednesday.

Superal birdied two of the first six holes at the back then picked herself up from a missed green mishap on No. 3 with birdies on the next and seventh. But she mishit her approach shot on the 372-yard No. 9 and failed to return a six-footer to finish with a 36-34.

While she safely made the cut at tied 27th at 145 after barely landing on 69th place with a three-over card Tuesday, the ICTSI-backed ace fell farther back off Hirai, who broke away from a three-way tie with Yukiko Nishihi and Sakura Kito with a solid 67 for a nine-under 135.

She thus stood three strokes clear of Yumi Narusawa and Otomi Miyazaki, who matched 138s after a 68 and 69, respectively, while Nishihi and Kito slowed down with 72s after 67s to slip to joint fifth with four others at 140.

Eri Fukuyama fired a 67 to seize solo fourth in the 54-hole championship of the Step Up Tour at 139.

Ten shots behind Hirai, Superal shifts her focus to posting a higher finish after ending up joint fifth in last week’s rain-shortened Hanasaka Yanmar tournament in Shiga.