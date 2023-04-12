Tabuena, 3 other Filipino golfers launch bids in IS Vietnam

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena expects to get going in an early start with Justin Harding of South Africa and Thai Phachara Khongwatmai, eager to launch his bid for a second victory in as many months in the International Series Vietnam, which reels off Thursday at the KN Golf Links in Cam Ranh.

The crack Asian Tour field is coming off a three-week break after Hong Kong’s Tachi Kho won at home in the World City Championship, where Tabuena tied for fourth one week after pulling off a stirring come-from-behind victory in the DGC Open in India last month.

Playing in the morning wave (6:50 a.m., No. 10) in expected benign conditions should give the ICTSI-backed Tabuena and the others in the full-packed field of 156 some kind of a push although the Greg Norman-designed links course is more than ready to test the field’s shotmaking skills and mental toughness with the challenges varying from one hole to another.

Three other Filipinos are also vying in the $2 million championship, including Lloyd Go, who drew a 7:45 a.m. start on No. 1 with Chinese prodigy Ye Wocheng and local amateur Dang Quang Anh.

The Cebuano missed clinching his first win in Vietnam in the BRG Open of the Asian Development Tour last year but his playoff setback to Chinese Chen Guxin, plus his other strong finishes, netted him a Top 10 finish in the Order of Merit and eventually earned him a card in the Asian Tour.

Justin Quiban, meanwhile, will tee off at 7:40 a.m., also at the backside, with local Nguyen Huu Quyet and Dodge Kemmer of the US, while Angelo Que clashes with India’s Jeev Milkha Singh and Thai Pavit Tangkamolprasert at 12:05 p.m. on No. 10.

Kho, on the other hand, kicks off his drive for a second straight victory against former PGA Tour player and now LIV Golf campaigner Paul Casey of England and Aussie Wade Ormsby at 11:50 a.m. on No. 1.