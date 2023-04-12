^

Sports

Tabuena, 3 other Filipino golfers launch bids in IS Vietnam

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 12, 2023 | 4:31pm
Tabuena, 3 other Filipino golfers launch bids in IS Vietnam
Miguel Tabuena.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena expects to get going in an early start with Justin Harding of South Africa and Thai Phachara Khongwatmai, eager to launch his bid for a second victory in as many months in the International Series Vietnam, which reels off Thursday at the KN Golf Links in Cam Ranh.

The crack Asian Tour field is coming off a three-week break after Hong Kong’s Tachi Kho won at home in the World City Championship, where Tabuena tied for fourth one week after pulling off a stirring come-from-behind victory in the DGC Open in India last month.

Playing in the morning wave (6:50 a.m., No. 10) in expected benign conditions should give the ICTSI-backed Tabuena and the others in the full-packed field of 156 some kind of a push although the Greg Norman-designed links course is more than ready to test the field’s shotmaking skills and mental toughness with the challenges varying from one hole to another.

Three other Filipinos are also vying in the $2 million championship, including Lloyd Go, who drew a 7:45 a.m. start on No. 1 with Chinese prodigy Ye Wocheng and local amateur Dang Quang Anh.

The Cebuano missed clinching his first win in Vietnam in the BRG Open of the Asian Development Tour last year but his playoff setback to Chinese Chen Guxin, plus his other strong finishes, netted him a Top 10 finish in the Order of Merit and eventually earned him a card in the Asian Tour.

Justin Quiban, meanwhile, will tee off at 7:40 a.m., also at the backside, with local Nguyen Huu Quyet and Dodge Kemmer of the US, while Angelo Que clashes with India’s Jeev Milkha Singh and Thai Pavit Tangkamolprasert at 12:05 p.m. on No. 10.

Kho, on the other hand, kicks off his drive for a second straight victory against former PGA Tour player and now LIV Golf campaigner Paul Casey of England and Aussie Wade Ormsby at 11:50 a.m. on No. 1.

GOLF

MIGUEL TABUENA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tapalas to Inoue: You're next

Tapalas to Inoue: You're next

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Newly minted World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation super bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales has called...
Sports
fbtw
LA&rsquo;s advice to athletes

LA’s advice to athletes

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
“Never take anything for granted.” That was what Barangay Ginebra point guard LA Tenorio told his teammates in...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Spanish Philippine tennis team aspirant okayed to play in US NCAA

Fil-Spanish Philippine tennis team aspirant okayed to play in US NCAA

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Because of his age, playing in the NCAA was up in the air for Dalisay. But on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time), he was deemed...
Sports
fbtw
Short rotation no problem

Short rotation no problem

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
The knock on Barangay Ginebra is coach Tim Cone’s short rotation and if the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals extends...
Sports
fbtw

Birthday wishes for a loved one

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
This column is an exception as it won’t be about sports. But that only means it’s special.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fundokin Ladies golf: Last-hole miscue mars Superal's fightback&nbsp;

Fundokin Ladies golf: Last-hole miscue mars Superal's fightback 

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
True to her promise, Princess Superal bounced back from an opening 75 but a last-hole mishap marred her frontside finish as...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena, 3 other Filipino golfers launch bids in IS Vietnam

Tabuena, 3 other Filipino golfers launch bids in IS Vietnam

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Miguel Tabuena expects to get going in an early start with Justin Harding of South Africa and Thai Phachara Khongwatmai, eager...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena-led Philippine athletics squad hopes for better SEA Games campaign

Obiena-led Philippine athletics squad hopes for better SEA Games campaign

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
EJ Obiena is the biggest name among the 52-strong SEA Games roster recently released by Philippine Athletics Track and Field...
Sports
fbtw
BEST tankers eye medals in Malaysia swimming tilt

BEST tankers eye medals in Malaysia swimming tilt

By Chris Co | 2 hours ago
The Behrouz Elite Swimming Team (BEST) Philippines will be gearing up for the start of the 58th Malaysia Invitational Age...
Sports
fbtw
WWE 2K23 Review: Pro wrestling's premier video game is more refined and loaded as ever

WWE 2K23 Review: Pro wrestling's premier video game is more refined and loaded as ever

By Dean Allen Lance P. Maragay | 2 hours ago
WWE 2K23 is a fantastic addition to the series that provides a wealth of game modes, features and rosters that include legends...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with