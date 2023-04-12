^

Sports

BEST tankers eye medals in Malaysia swimming tilt

Chris Co - Philstar.com
April 12, 2023 | 4:13pm
BEST tankers eye medals in Malaysia swimming tilt
Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh and Julia Ysabelle Basa during training.

MANILA, Philippines – The Behrouz Elite Swimming Team (BEST) Philippines will be gearing up for the start of the 58th Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships Thursday at the National Aquatic Center Kuala Lumpur Sports Complex in Bukit Jalil, Malaysia.

First up will be Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque ace tanker Mohammad Behrouz Mojdeh and Yugo Cabana, who will try to win the Philippines’ first gold medal in the tournament in the boys’ 11-12 50m butterfly.

World Junior Championships semifinalist Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Brent International School will also compete in the girls’ 15-17 400m freestyle as well as Filipino-British Ruben White, who will race in the boys’ 18-25 50m butterfly.

“It’s always our goal to give our best to win medals for our country. We are all set to compete, we prepared hard for this. Apart from winning medals, we’re also looking forward to gaining experience since a lot of good swimmers from the region are showing up here,” said Micaela Jasmine.

Julia Ysabelle Basa of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque will compete next in the girls’ 15-17 400m freestyle as well as Peter Dean, Samuel Caguimbal, Yuan Parto, Nathan Sason and Reiniele Trinidad in the boys’ 15-17 50m butterfly.

Mikai Trinidad (girls’ 15-17 50m butterfly), Kimberly Estacio (girls’ 13-14 50m butterfly), Sierdon Caguimbal (boys’ 18-25 50m butterfly), Ashby Canlas (boys’ 15-17 100m breaststroke) ) and Lleyton Rara (boys’ 15-17 400m freestyle) in their respective events.

The novice tankers spent their entire Wednesday training at the National Aquatic Center under the watchful eye of head coach Virgie De Luna.

“We hope and pray for time improvements and also hopefully we can bring medals back home,” said team manager Joan Mojdeh.

The tournament will serve as a qualifying event for the prestigious World Junior Championships, Asian Age-Group Championships and Southeast Asian Age-Group Championships.

SWIMMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tapalas to Inoue: You're next

Tapalas to Inoue: You're next

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Newly minted World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation super bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales has called...
Sports
fbtw
LA&rsquo;s advice to athletes

LA’s advice to athletes

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
“Never take anything for granted.” That was what Barangay Ginebra point guard LA Tenorio told his teammates in...
Sports
fbtw
Short rotation no problem

Short rotation no problem

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
The knock on Barangay Ginebra is coach Tim Cone’s short rotation and if the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals extends...
Sports
fbtw

Birthday wishes for a loved one

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
This column is an exception as it won’t be about sports. But that only means it’s special.
Sports
fbtw
Kings not resting easy

Kings not resting easy

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Ranged against a powerful and hungry challenger whose offensive might can’t be stifled for long, Barangay Ginebra isn’t...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tabuena, 3 other Filipino golfers launch bids in IS Vietnam

Tabuena, 3 other Filipino golfers launch bids in IS Vietnam

By Jan Veran | 14 minutes ago
Miguel Tabuena expects to get going in an early start with Justin Harding of South Africa and Thai Phachara Khongwatmai, eager...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena-led Philippine athletics squad hopes for better SEA Games campaign

Obiena-led Philippine athletics squad hopes for better SEA Games campaign

By Joey Villar | 21 minutes ago
EJ Obiena is the biggest name among the 52-strong SEA Games roster recently released by Philippine Athletics Track and Field...
Sports
fbtw
WWE 2K23 Review: Pro wrestling's premier video game is more refined and loaded as ever

WWE 2K23 Review: Pro wrestling's premier video game is more refined and loaded as ever

By Dean Allen Lance P. Maragay | 1 hour ago
WWE 2K23 is a fantastic addition to the series that provides a wealth of game modes, features and rosters that include legends...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina, Pagdanganan eye strong finish in Lotto Championship

Ardina, Pagdanganan eye strong finish in Lotto Championship

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Dottie Ardina and Bianca Pagdanganan set out to make the most of their limited stint on the LPGA Tour as they join some of...
Sports
fbtw
Billy Quarantillo gets massive chance to shine in UFC Fight Night

Billy Quarantillo gets massive chance to shine in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
It’s a great opportunity that American mixed martial arts fighter Billy Quarantillo cannot pass up.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with