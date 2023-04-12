WWE 2K23 Review: Pro wrestling's premier video game is more refined and loaded as ever

Editor’s note: Philstar.com was provided with a complimentary download code that enabled the author to test out and review the game on a PlayStation 5. The views in this review are entirely the author’s and do not reflect that of Philstar.com.

MANILA, Philippines – Released last March 14, WWE 2K23 is the 23rd overall installment of the video game series based on WWE and the 10th game under the WWE 2K banner. The newest installment features 16-time world champion John Cena on the cover, with two other versions offering additional content: Deluxe Edition and Icon edition, which come with varying card packs for MyFACTION, unlocked WWE legends, throwback arenas and Season Pass, which guarantees access to all five upcoming DLCs.

The game's three editions

The following familiar game modes return in the latest installment:

Showcase – Features the most memorable matches of John Cena throughout his rich tenure as the face of the business, accompanied by commentary from the man himself.

Universe Mode – Serves as the “MyLeague” equivalent of the WWE, where you can book whatever matches you want on RAW, SmackDown and other shows.

MyGM – First introduced in WWE 2K22, this mode enables you to play as a WWE general manager, allowing you to choose your brand, draft your roster of wrestlers, manage your budget, and book your matches.

MyFaction – This mode comes fresh with loads of new cards to collect and new packs to open, allowing you to build to complete challenges or compete with other MyFaction players in Online Quick Play.

MyRISE – Gives you two different stories to play: one where you play as the successor of a WWE Legend, and another where you play as a completely new wrestler who’s destined to become the face of the franchise. Both campaigns are equally enjoyable to play, with wide superstar customization, dialogue options and tons of possible storylines to play.

The gameplay mechanics are as refined as ever, with striking, grappling and submissions feeling very smooth and easy to mesh with different combos for each superstar. Dodging, blocking and reversals require skill and timing, making it very satisfying when you manage to pull them off. Paybacks can change the outcome of a match with the best ones, in my opinion, being Resiliency with instant kickouts and submission escapes, and my favorite — Comeback, which has won me many matches I was very close to losing.

The author, playing Randy Orton, pulls off a vicious RKO on Sami Zayn.

The roster of superstars is rich with WWE Legends along with the modern rosters of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, and they have appropriate ratings for each superstar depending on how well they are performing right now. There are also great classic wrestlers from the additional content that comes with the Deluxe and Icon editions of the game. Most notable is “The Prototype,” John Cena’s original persona when he first joined the WWE. The complete legends roster and arenas will already be unlocked with the Deluxe and Icon editions; otherwise, you’ll have to save up on Virtual Currency (VC) to unlock superstars and arenas. Rapper Bad Bunny, a high-flying superstar, is also available in the pack with the same namesake.

’98 Undertaker making his entrance.

The graphics and sound design are the best they’ve ever been, performing quite well on the PlayStation 5. Great character models, lighting and shadows bring the action in the ring to life. Skin texture, facial hair, real-time sweat rendering, clothing physics, ring physics and crowd models are great enough to miss during matches. Hair physics are also good, although sometimes the hair on some superstars can get out of control during specific moves. Overall, the graphics are very good and immersive. Create-a-Superstar and MyRISE mode also provide deep superstar customization, allowing you to choose body type, facial features, hair, wrestling attire, tattoos and other details to create a highly personalized and unique wrestler.

WWE 2K23 is a fantastic addition to the series that provides a wealth of game modes, features and rosters that include legends and current stars — there is something for everyone in this game. The gameplay is smooth, realistic and enjoyable. The graphics and sound design are top-notch, creating an immersive experience that brings the action in the ring to life. The Deluxe and Icon editions bring more content to the table, along with several MyRISE packs justifying their price tags. As a former hardcore wrestling fan, I can recommend this game for all wrestling fans. It’s a great game to play by yourself, or with friends with local multiplayer.