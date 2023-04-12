Ardina, Pagdanganan eye strong finish in Lotto Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina and Bianca Pagdanganan set out to make the most of their limited stint on the LPGA Tour as they join some of the world’s best in the Lotte Championship unfolding Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) at the Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii.

Some of the world’s top-ranked players are going on an extended break after the DIO Implant LA Open in California two weeks ago, enabling a number of players with Category status to earn spots in the $2 million championship.

They include Epson Tour campaigners and ICTSI-backed Ardina and Pagdanganan with the former falling on the Nos. 21-45 Q-School category and the latter on Nos. 101-125.

World No. 7 Brooke Henderson of Canada and Korean world No. 9 and defending champion Hyo Joo Kim banner the cast that includes French Celine Boutier, In Gee Chun and Hye-Jin Choi, both of Korea, and Japanese Nasa Hataoka and Ayaka Furue.

Yuka Saso, the 2021 US Women’s Open winner, is also skipping this week’s event.

Ardina drew an 11:55 a.m. start with American Allison Emrey and Haru Nomura of Japan on the first hole while Pagdanganan will tee off at 1:23 p.m. on No. 10 with Min Lee of Taiwan and Spain’s Luna Galmes.

World No. 1 Lydia Ko, No. 2 Nelly Korda and third ranked Jin Young Ko, along with Thai world No. 4 Atthaya Thitikul, Aussie No. 5 Minjee Lee and Saso are gearing up for the year’s first major event — the $5.1 million Chevron Championship on April 20-23 at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

Ardina is on the reserved list.