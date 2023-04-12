Fil-Spanish Philippine tennis team aspirant okayed to play in US NCAA

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Spanish tennis player Diego Dalisay boosted his chances of getting the attention of the Philippine team as he recently got the nod to play in NCAA Division 1.

Dalisay, who currently plays for Tyler Junior College in Texas, wants to raise his stock in an attempt to represent the Philippines eventually.

Because of his age, playing in the NCAA was up in the air for Dalisay. But on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time), he was deemed eligible.

"I didn't expect something like this, I couldn’t be more excited and happier. Somehow I could feel that it was going to work out, I had a feeling that this moment was going to come, my consciousness is clear in terms of me knowing that I’m trying my best academically, as a tennis player, and as a person," Dalisay told Philstar.com.

"I guess that this has made this dream into a reality." he added.

Dalisay is 23 and spent 10 years out of school.

But as he made his way back to academics and the sport of tennis in the last few years, Dalisay is motivated to represent his mother's homeland.

"My case was very strange. Athletes, lawyers, and coaches always told me that the chances were very low, but the wait is over and now I have to worry about finding the best academic and athletic program to fulfill my other dream, which is to play for the Philippines," he said.

"The fact that this happened is very good for me, the level of NCAA Division 1 college is very high and I am sure that it will help me try to be the best athlete I can be." he continued.

During his time in Tyler College, Dalisay was awarded ITA All American and regional Rookie of the Year in 2022.

In the same year, he was also the ITA Southwest regional singles and doubles champion.

This year, he defended his singles title and was ranked No. 2 in the country in singles.

He joins Alex Eala's brother Mikko, who plays for Penn State, as players with Filipino heritage in NCAA Division 1 tennis.

Currently, Dalisay is weighing his options on where he plans to play.