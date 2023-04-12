^

MPBL: Muntinlupa eyes solo lead; GenSan, Pampanga parade beefed-up rosters

April 12, 2023 | 11:25am
MPBL: Muntinlupa eyes solo lead; GenSan, Pampanga parade beefed-up rosters

MANILA, Philippines – Muntinlupa will target the solo lead, GenSan will field a revitalized roster and a reinforced Pampanga side will make its debut on Wednesday as the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season resumes at the Bren Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The Muntinlupa Cagers have won their first four games and are picked to prevail anew when they tangle with the Quezon City Gaz N Go Capitals in the 4 p.m. opener.

The GenSan Warriors, toting a 2-0 card, are expected to field new acquisitions John Wilson, Larry Rodriguez, Jervy Cruz and YouTube sensation Kyt Jimenez when they clash with the Laguna Heroes (2-2) at 6 p.m.

Baring their title aspirations, the Pampanga Giant Lanterns have enlisted the services of the touted Justine Baltazar, veteran superstars Arwind Santos, Mark Pingris and Alex Cabagnot and rising star Encho Serrano for this year's 29-team tournament.

Only the 6-foot-8 Baltazar, however, is sure to see action when Pampanga tackles the Negros Muscovados at 8 p.m. as the others are either finishing their playing contracts or wrapping up their commitments.

Regardless, the Giant Lanterns, with homegrown talents Archie Concepcion and Jayson Castro Apolonio back, are slight picks over the Muscovados, who have a 1-3 card.

Muntinlupa will again lean on Biboy Enguio, Dave Moralde, Ian Melencio, Ford Ruaya, Jessie Saitanan and 6-foot-8 Kemark Carino in its game against Quezon City, which is on a 3-game skid after an initial victory.

The Cagers share the top spot with the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, the Batangas City Athletics, the Bacoor Strikers and the Quezon Huskers, all with 4-0 records.

Already strong with Enzo Joson, Christian Fajarito, Nico Elorde, Mark Cruz and Felix Apreku in tow, the GenSan Warriors will be further bolstered by Wilson, the MPBL Lakan Cup MVP, the 6-foot-6 Rodriguez, the 6-4 Cruz and Jimenez, the first Filipino pro to register a quadruple-double (33 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, 11 steals) when he played for the Sarangani Marlins against the Mindoro Tamaraws in last year's MPBL.

