â€˜Ruthlessâ€™ mindset keys Filipinasâ€™ 4-0 rout vs Hong Kong

‘Ruthless’ mindset keys Filipinas’ 4-0 rout vs Hong Kong

MANILA, Philippines – There was a “no mercy” mindset for the Philippine women's national football team as they entered their final assignment in the first round of the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament against Hong Kong in Tajikistan on Tuesday.

Despite only needing a draw to move on to Round 2 of the OQT, the Filipinas wanted to brandish their dominance over their lower-ranked foes in Group E en route to a 4-0 victory.

Fresh from a 4-0 and 8-0 win over Pakistan and Tajikistan, respectively, the Filipinas started early against Hong Kong. Sarina Bolden put the Philippines up a goal just five minutes in.

According to the forward, attacking often and early was the strategy.

"It was a good performance for us. From the beginning, I think we just dominated. Coach kinda talked about being ruthless and taking advantage," Bolden, who scored a brace, said after the game.

"It wasn't just about beating teams, but making a stand and I think we did that today," she added.

Curiously, the Filipinas had struggled the last time they faced Hong Kong, during the qualifiers for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup two years ago.

In a crucial match, the Philippines had to eke out a 2-1 comeback win at the death to qualify to the Women's Asian Cup in India where they punched their historic ticket to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

A few months after, the Filipinas were able to exhibit just how much they've improved with the dominant victory over Hong Kong.

Personally, Bolden also relished a bounce-back campaign after going scoreless in some tournaments for the Filipinas.

"It's been a couple of camps where I haven’t scored but just happy to be able to contribute to the team in our hunt to go to the Olympics," said Bolden.

With her brace, Bolden has now scored 20 goals for the Filipinas — two short of leading scorer Quinely Quezada's 22.

Now with the first round of the OQT out of the way, the Filipinas prepare for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia next month where they will attempt to better their bronze medal finish last year.