Lady Blazers, Altas on cusp of crown

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
April 12, 2023 | 12:00am
Lady Blazers, Altas on cusp of crown
Jade Gentapa of St. Benilde attacks the defense of Janeth Tulang and Jewel Maligmat of Lyceum U during their match at the Filoil EcoOil Centre yesterday.
Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Like a predator on a prowl, St. Benilde devoured a helpless prey in Lyceum of the Philippines U, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19, yesterday to move on the cusp of a historic second straight title sweep in the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament.

Now up at 1-0 in their best-of-three Season 98 finale, the unforgiving Jerry Yee-mentored Lady Blazers, who won all their nine games in the eliminations, will take a crack at their third title overall in Game Two scheduled Friday.

A decider, if necessary, is on Sunday.

But based on yesterday’s outcome, it may not go that far.

Yee was nonchalant about the prospect of sweeping their way to destiny but was quick to credit their Game One success to training non-stop, even during the Lenten break.

“Hindi nakauwi players,. We have to stay,” said Yee.

Jhasmin Gayle Pascual, the lone player who finished in double figures with 15 points including 12 on spikes, later reminded her team the job is not yet done.

“Hindi pa tapos,” she said.

The Lady Pirates, who slew dragons in the stepladder semis including second seed University of Perpetual Help to earn their chance at a breakthrough NCAA championship, were shredded to pieces and couldn’t replicate their inspiring performances from the past.

Equally magical were the Perpetual Help Altas, who downed the San Beda Red Spikers, 25-20, 25-16, 25-22, to move on the threshold of sweeping the men’s division and join the Letran Knights as the league’s most titled men’s volley squad with 13 crowns apiece.

Skipper Louie Ramirez presided over the UPHSD’s domination by firing 17 points.

