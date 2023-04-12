Santos completes Cinderalla feat in Singapore 9-Ball

MANILA, Philippines — Denise “Denden” Cabilio Santos overcame huge pressure from experienced Indonesian cue artist Sylvanna Lu and carved out a 9-6 win to rule the Lion’s Cup 9-Ball Invitational in Singapore over the weekend.

Santos, a Bugsy Promotions bet from Pateros, capitalized on strong breaks to seize a 6-3 lead then kept her poise and composure as Lu rallied to draw level at 6-6.

That proved to be the last gasp for the Indonesian pool shark.

Santos, an Entrepreneurship graduating student at Polytechnic University of the Philippines, swept the next three racks to claim the crown in her very first international stint.

“Unexpected. Pinaghandaan ko ito pero nung makita ko ang lalakas ng kalaban, pinairal ko na lang ang motivation na I’m from the Philippines na iginagalang sa larangan ng billiards. Diskarte ang panalo kontra experience,” said Santos.

Backed by Bugsy Promotions of Perry and Hadley Mariano, Mezz Cue, My Boo’s Closet Bad Boy Billiards and Aria Pool Things, Santos is on a roll having won the crowns in the Amit Cup and in the PSC Women’s Sportsfest earlier this year.

Santos subdued Singapore’s lone bet Ng Yi Huai Suvene in the semis.