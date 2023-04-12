Short rotation no problem

MANILA, Philippines — The knock on Barangay Ginebra is coach Tim Cone’s short rotation and if the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals extends to a long series, TNT could seize the advantage because of a deeper bench. But in Game 1 of the best-of-seven title duel last Sunday, Cone’s relievers delivered quality minutes and lifted the pressure off the starters.

The danger of employing a short rotation is burning out the nucleus with the added problem of foul trouble. In the series opener, Justin Brownlee picked up his fourth personal with 9:53 left in the fourth quarter and Ginebra on top, 76-67. Cone took out Brownlee and left Christian Standhardinger, Scottie Thompson, Jaime Malonzo and two relievers Stanley Pringle and Aljon Mariano on the court. While Brownlee rested, the all-Filipino crew steered Ginebra to three 18-point leads, the last at 92-74. Pringle hit a three while Mariano had two offensive rebounds, assist and a trey of his own during the surge.

When Brownlee checked back in, Ginebra was ahead, 92-77, with 6:12 to go. Thompson sank a layup and collected two assists during the 16-10 blast as Brownlee sat for 3:41 minutes. The reigning MVP played the entire second half and logged a total of 44:18 minutes. Brownlee played 42:41, Standhardinger 40:51, Malonzo 37:56 and Jeremiah Gray, 30:29 to underscore Cone’s short rotation. Pringle netted 11 points in 22:13 minutes and Mariano, five in 12:22. While Brownlee is Ginebra’s key, Cone proved there are ways to make up for his absence in brief patches. TNT starter Justin Chua hurt his knee after playing only 3:26 minutes but Calvin Oftana filled the slack to score 16 points in 35:08 minutes. Cone lauded Oftana’s efforts and pointed to his versatility in playing multiple positions to create mismatches as a cause for concern. But Cone’s major headache is Rondae Hollis-Jefferson who compiled 30 points, 20 rebounds and five assists in Game 1.

In Game 2 tonight, Ginebra and TNT will come off a two-day rest. When Game 3 rolls out on Friday, it will be only a one-day break so Ginebra could be at a disadvantage since less players do the heavy lifting. There’s still no certainty when Japeth Aguilar and Kelly Williams will return to action.