Dumdumaya heads JGFP Cebu leg cast

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Team member Jaden Dumdumaya heads some 80 junior golfers who will see action in the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) Cebu-Visayas leg starting today at the Cebu Country Club.

The 16-year-old US-based Dumdumaya is a member of the University of Southern California team, and has bagged the 2022 Drive Chip and Putt Championship in Augusta National. He qualified to the men’s national golf team for next month’s Cambodia Southeast Asian Games.