Lakers, Timberwolves duel for playoff berth

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers finished the regular season surfing a wave of momentum while the Minnesota Timberwolves are engulfed in a punch-driven drama that will leave them without center Rudy Gobert.

One of these teams will claim a playoff spot on Tuesday night when the Lakers host the Timberwolves in a Western Conference play-in game.

The winner of this contest will be the No. 7 seed in the West and will play the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the postseason. The loser will play Friday against either the New Orleans Pelicans or Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 8 seed.

Minnesota (42-40) will be without rim protector Gobert after he was suspended for the game for punching teammate Kyle Anderson in the chest during a 113-108 home victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Los Angeles (43-39) overcame a dismal 2-10 start and transformed the roster at the trade deadline before catching fire down the stretch with nine wins in its last 11 games.

The Lakers finished seventh in the West, falling a game short of landing a guaranteed playoff spot. But the stellar finish has Los Angeles encouraged about the prospects of a playoff run.

“We put ourselves in a position where we can move on,” forward LeBron James said. “That’s all we asked for, to put ourselves in a position to move on. We obviously had a very, very slow start. ... So, to know where we are today, you can be happy about that but not satisfied.”

The Timberwolves have won seven of their past 10 games but their victory in the regular-season finale was overshadowed by Gobert’s punch at Anderson during a timeout in the second quarter.

The two players had a verbal disagreement during a huddle and the situation quickly grew tense.