^

Sports

Lakers, Timberwolves duel for playoff berth

The Philippine Star
April 12, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers finished the regular season surfing a wave of momentum while the Minnesota Timberwolves are engulfed in a punch-driven drama that will leave them without center Rudy Gobert.

One of these teams will claim a playoff spot on Tuesday night when the Lakers host the Timberwolves in a Western Conference play-in game.

The winner of this contest will be the No. 7 seed in the West and will play the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the postseason. The loser will play Friday against either the New Orleans Pelicans or Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 8 seed.

Minnesota (42-40) will be without rim protector Gobert after he was suspended for the game for punching teammate Kyle Anderson in the chest during a 113-108 home victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Los Angeles (43-39) overcame a dismal 2-10 start and transformed the roster at the trade deadline before catching fire down the stretch with nine wins in its last 11 games.

The Lakers finished seventh in the West, falling a game short of landing a guaranteed playoff spot. But the stellar finish has Los Angeles encouraged about the prospects of a playoff run.

“We put ourselves in a position where we can move on,” forward LeBron James said. “That’s all we asked for, to put ourselves in a position to move on. We obviously had a very, very slow start. ... So, to know where we are today, you can be happy about that but not satisfied.”

The Timberwolves have won seven of their past 10 games but their victory in the regular-season finale was overshadowed by Gobert’s punch at Anderson during a timeout in the second quarter.

The two players had a verbal disagreement during a huddle and the situation quickly grew tense.

LAKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LA&rsquo;s advice to athletes

LA’s advice to athletes

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
“Never take anything for granted.” That was what Barangay Ginebra point guard LA Tenorio told his teammates in...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Blazers near historic 2nd straight NCAA volleyball sweep

Lady Blazers near historic 2nd straight NCAA volleyball sweep

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
CSB devoured a helpless prey in LPU, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19, on Tuesday to move on the cusp of engraving on the NCAA volleyball’s...
Sports
fbtw
Hot-shooting Gin Kings wary of Tropang Giga fightback in Game 2

Hot-shooting Gin Kings wary of Tropang Giga fightback in Game 2

By Olmin Leyba | 8 hours ago
Ranged against a powerful and hungry challenger whose offensive might can’t be stifled for long, Barangay Ginebra isn’t...
Sports
fbtw
Tapalas to Inoue: You're next

Tapalas to Inoue: You're next

By Dino Maragay | 14 hours ago
Newly minted World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation super bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales has called...
Sports
fbtw
TNT rues poor shooting

TNT rues poor shooting

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa tasked his misfiring troops to bring out the big guns for Game 2 if they want to pull even with Barangay...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Blazers, Altas on cusp of crown

Lady Blazers, Altas on cusp of crown

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Like a predator on a prowl, St. Benilde devoured a helpless prey in Lyceum of the Philippines U, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19, yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
Santos completes Cinderalla feat in Singapore 9-Ball

Santos completes Cinderalla feat in Singapore 9-Ball

1 hour ago
Denise “Denden” Cabilio Santos overcame huge pressure from experienced Indonesian cue artist Sylvanna Lu and carved...
Sports
fbtw
Short rotation no problem

Short rotation no problem

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
The knock on Barangay Ginebra is coach Tim Cone’s short rotation and if the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals extends...
Sports
fbtw
Kings not resting easy

Kings not resting easy

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Ranged against a powerful and hungry challenger whose offensive might can’t be stifled for long, Barangay Ginebra isn’t...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls facing tall odds

Blu Girls facing tall odds

1 hour ago
For the Philippine Blu Girls to have a chance to compete against the best of the best in the WBSC 18th Women’s Softball...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with