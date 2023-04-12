Birthday wishes for a loved one

This column is an exception as it won’t be about sports. But that only means it’s special. My wife of 46 years is celebrating a milestone birthday today and I’m not revealing her age because you wouldn’t believe it anyway. Menchu looks at least 20 years younger than what her birth certificate claims.

A few weeks ago, we were in the Holy Land and a highlight of our visit was renewing our wedding vows at Cana where our Lord performed His first miracle. We both teared in repeating our “I Do’s.” When it was my turn, I said it twice, “I do, I do.” And later I told St. Jerome Emiliani and Sta. Susana parish priest Fr. Javier San Jose, who presided in the renewal, I would marry Menchu a thousand times over. Now, I’m repeating what I said to put it on record.

When I first met Menchu in 1972, I knew from the onset I had found the one. I could be so lucky. We were married in 1977 and every year together has been a blessing with God always at the center of our union. Our daughter Cristina, her husband Mark and our two grandsons Jose and Luis live next door so we couldn’t be happier with our family close by.

What makes Menchu special is her big heart. She’s not only a loving wife, mother and grandmother but also a caring person whose sincerity in taking the extra mile to attend to those in need is an inspiration. For several years, Menchu was at the forefront of a campaign to protect minors from abuse in Muntinlupa, bringing attention to this initiative from barangay to barangay and from public school to public school. It meant mobilizing lawyers and police to assist those who were prejudiced.

Menchu has also stayed loyal to her school Maryknoll, now Miriam, devoting time to honor outstanding alumnae and attending to class activities, including fund-raising for charity and religious functions. She is forever grateful to Maryknoll for her college education and it was as a Maryknoller that she was recognized as one of Manila’s five outstanding coeds. On the professional side, Menchu worked her way from conducting Magnolia plant tours to becoming vice president of marketing for Monterey with the distinct achievement of building a network of franchised meatshops during over 20 years with San Miguel Corp. Menchu’s tireless work ethic and diligent attention to detail are hallmarks of her professional success. She continues to be active as a licensed real estate broker and a certified special non-life insurance agent with BPI-MS. Her clients can attest to how thorough and comprehensive she is in arranging every transaction.

Through the years, we’ve enjoyed each other’s company like inseparable twins with the same heartbeat. She’s learned to love British pop music of the ‘60s as I do even if I know she’s a Monkees fan. She’s always been athletically-inclined. Menchu was captain of the first Philippine women’s football team and once ranked among the top pelota players in demand for exhibitions around the country. It’s why she shares my passion for sports. We play squash and walk wherever the road leads us to log our steps. We like eating out but taking meals at home is just as fun when we’re together or with our family. We’ve had our happy and tough times. No matter what life brings, we welcome the good and the bad, realizing it’s all in God’s plan. Before we sleep at night, we say a prayer of thanks to the Lord for protecting us and look forward to another day of being together because we live for each other. My love for Menchu is unconditional and on her birthday, I wish her all the happiness, love and fulfillment in the world.