^

Sports

Birthday wishes for a loved one

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
April 12, 2023 | 12:00am

This column is an exception as it wont be about sports. But that only means its special. My wife of 46 years is celebrating a milestone birthday today and Im not revealing her age because you wouldnt believe it anyway. Menchu looks at least 20 years younger than what her birth certificate claims.

A few weeks ago, we were in the Holy Land and a highlight of our visit was renewing our wedding vows at Cana where our Lord performed His first miracle. We both teared in repeating our “I Dos.” When it was my turn, I said it twice, “I do, I do.” And later I told St. Jerome Emiliani and Sta. Susana parish priest Fr. Javier San Jose, who presided in the renewal, I would marry Menchu a thousand times over. Now, Im repeating what I said to put it on record.

When I first met Menchu in 1972, I knew from the onset I had found the one. I could be so lucky. We were married in 1977 and every year together has been a blessing with God always at the center of our union. Our daughter Cristina, her husband Mark and our two grandsons Jose and Luis live next door so we couldnt be happier with our family close by.

What makes Menchu special is her big heart. Shes not only a loving wife, mother and grandmother but also a caring person whose sincerity in taking the extra mile to attend to those in need is an inspiration. For several years, Menchu was at the forefront of a campaign to protect minors from abuse in Muntinlupa, bringing attention to this initiative from barangay to barangay and from public school to public school. It meant mobilizing lawyers and police to assist those who were prejudiced.

Menchu has also stayed loyal to her school Maryknoll, now Miriam, devoting time to honor outstanding alumnae and attending to class activities, including fund-raising for charity and religious functions. She is forever grateful to Maryknoll for her college education and it was as a Maryknoller that she was recognized as one of Manilas five outstanding coeds. On the professional side, Menchu worked her way from conducting Magnolia plant tours to becoming vice president of marketing for Monterey with the distinct achievement of building a network of franchised meatshops during over 20 years with San Miguel Corp. Menchus tireless work ethic and diligent attention to detail are hallmarks of her professional success. She continues to be active as a licensed real estate broker and a certified special non-life insurance agent with BPI-MS. Her clients can attest to how thorough and comprehensive she is in arranging every transaction.

Through the years, weve enjoyed each others company like inseparable twins with the same heartbeat. Shes learned to love British pop music of the ‘60s as I do even if I know shes a Monkees fan. Shes always been athletically-inclined. Menchu was captain of the first Philippine womens football team and once ranked among the top pelota players in demand for exhibitions around the country. Its why she shares my passion for sports. We play squash and walk wherever the road leads us to log our steps. We like eating out but taking meals at home is just as fun when were together or with our family. Weve had our happy and tough times. No matter what life brings, we welcome the good and the bad, realizing its all in Gods plan. Before we sleep at night, we say a prayer of thanks to the Lord for protecting us and look forward to another day of being together because we live for each other. My love for Menchu is unconditional and on her birthday, I wish her all the happiness, love and fulfillment in the world.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LA&rsquo;s advice to athletes

LA’s advice to athletes

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
“Never take anything for granted.” That was what Barangay Ginebra point guard LA Tenorio told his teammates in...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Blazers near historic 2nd straight NCAA volleyball sweep

Lady Blazers near historic 2nd straight NCAA volleyball sweep

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
CSB devoured a helpless prey in LPU, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19, on Tuesday to move on the cusp of engraving on the NCAA volleyball’s...
Sports
fbtw
Hot-shooting Gin Kings wary of Tropang Giga fightback in Game 2

Hot-shooting Gin Kings wary of Tropang Giga fightback in Game 2

By Olmin Leyba | 8 hours ago
Ranged against a powerful and hungry challenger whose offensive might can’t be stifled for long, Barangay Ginebra isn’t...
Sports
fbtw
Tapalas to Inoue: You're next

Tapalas to Inoue: You're next

By Dino Maragay | 14 hours ago
Newly minted World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation super bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales has called...
Sports
fbtw
TNT rues poor shooting

TNT rues poor shooting

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa tasked his misfiring troops to bring out the big guns for Game 2 if they want to pull even with Barangay...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Dumdumaya heads JGFP Cebu leg cast

1 hour ago
Philippine Team member Jaden Dumdumaya heads some 80 junior golfers who will see action in the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines Cebu-Visayas leg starting today at the Cebu Country Club.
Sports
fbtw

Lakers, Timberwolves duel for playoff berth

1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers finished the regular season surfing a wave of momentum while the Minnesota Timberwolves are engulfed in a punch-driven drama that will leave them without center Rudy Gobert.
Sports
fbtw

Birthday wishes for a loved one

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
This column is an exception as it won’t be about sports. But that only means it’s special.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas breeze past Hong Kong to advance in Olympic qualifiers

Filipinas breeze past Hong Kong to advance in Olympic qualifiers

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Sarina Bolden scored a brace to help steer the Filipinas to the win, while Olivia McDaniel bagged a clean sheet in her first...
Sports
fbtw
Shaky putting stymies Superal's bid in Fundokin Ladies golf tilt

Shaky putting stymies Superal's bid in Fundokin Ladies golf tilt

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Princess Superal grappled with her balky putter all day and hobbled with a three-over 75 as she found herself below the projected...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with