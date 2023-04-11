^

Sports

Filipinas breeze past Hong Kong to advance in Olympic qualifiers

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 11, 2023 | 9:03pm
Filipinas breeze past Hong Kong to advance in Olympic qualifiers
Sarina Bolden
PWNT Media

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women's national football team will move on to the second round of the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament after completing a sweep of Group E with a 4-0 win over Hong Kong at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan on Tuesday.

Sarina Bolden scored a brace to help steer the Filipinas to the win, while Olivia McDaniel bagged a clean sheet in her first appearance in the tournament to help the Filipinas finish with zero goals allowed in three matches.

Bolden started the scoring early when the forward sped past her defender in the fifth minute.

She went one-on-one with Hong Kong keeper Ng Cheuk Wai and easily slipped it past the latter to give the Filipinas the early advantage.

Despite Bolden's conversion early, the Filipinas struggled to finish in the first 40 minutes of the match.

Superior passing and control of possession gave the Philippines chances often against Hong Kong, a lot of which gave them good looks on goal.

But the Filipinas squandered most of their opportunities to pad their lead.

At the half-hour mark, Katrina Guillou was able to create a golden chance to make it 2-0 for the Filipinas when she dispossessed a Hong Kong defender and made a run on goal.

With only the keeper to beat, Guillou miscalculated her shot as it hit the wood work and kept the score at 1-0.

Jaclyn Sawicki's try from a ways away from the goal was also blocked by Wai when she fired an absolute rocket off of a short free kick at the 34th minute.

Bolden herself supplied the match's second goal when she finished up and over the keeper at the 41-minute mark to make it 2-nil for the Filipinas.

Meryll Serrano then converted from a set piece just outside the box three minutes after to give the Philippines a 3-goal advantage at the break.

Quinley Quezada, the Filipinas' leading scorer, kept her scoring record ahead of Bolden with the game's only goal in the second half when she slotted it past the keeper at the 53rd minute.

Quezada scored her 22nd goal for the national team and kept a two-goal lead over her teammate who reached 20 goals for the Filipinas with her brace.

The Filipinas finish the first round of Olympic qualifiers with 16 goals scored and none allowed.

Up next for them will be the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia next month where they look to improve on their bronze medal finish last year.

FILIPINAS

FOOTBALL

OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LA&rsquo;s advice to athletes

LA’s advice to athletes

By Joaquin Henson | 22 hours ago
“Never take anything for granted.” That was what Barangay Ginebra point guard LA Tenorio told his teammates in...
Sports
fbtw
Minnesota's Gobert suspended 1 game after punching teammate

Minnesota's Gobert suspended 1 game after punching teammate

8 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) suspended Rudy Gobert for one game for punching a teammate, ruling...
Sports
fbtw
TNT rues poor shooting

TNT rues poor shooting

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa tasked his misfiring troops to bring out the big guns for Game 2 if they want to pull even with Barangay...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls want to stay busy, seek more competitions

Blu Girls want to stay busy, seek more competitions

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
For the Philippine Blu Girls to have a chance to compete against the best of the best in the WBSC 18th Women’s Softball...
Sports
fbtw
Hot-shooting Gin Kings wary of Tropang Giga fightback in Game 2

Hot-shooting Gin Kings wary of Tropang Giga fightback in Game 2

By Olmin Leyba | 5 hours ago
Ranged against a powerful and hungry challenger whose offensive might can’t be stifled for long, Barangay Ginebra isn’t...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Shaky putting stymies Superal's bid in Fundokin Ladies golf tilt

Shaky putting stymies Superal's bid in Fundokin Ladies golf tilt

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Princess Superal grappled with her balky putter all day and hobbled with a three-over 75 as she found herself below the projected...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Blazers near historic 2nd straight NCAA volleyball sweep

Lady Blazers near historic 2nd straight NCAA volleyball sweep

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
CSB devoured a helpless prey in LPU, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19, on Tuesday to move on the cusp of engraving on the NCAA volleyball’s...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs, Lady Falcons collide to boost UAAP semis bid

Lady Bulldogs, Lady Falcons collide to boost UAAP semis bid

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
Reigning champion National University and surprise contender Adamson University lock horns in a pivotal setto as the race...
Sports
fbtw
Cone braces for TNT shooting comeback in PBA finals

Cone braces for TNT shooting comeback in PBA finals

By Dino Maragay | 10 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone is expecting the TNT Tropang Giga to regain their bearings with emphasis on rediscovering...
Sports
fbtw
1st Women's Kampeon Cup kicks off Friday

1st Women's Kampeon Cup kicks off Friday

By Rick Olivares | 10 hours ago
This is truly the year for Philippine women’s football.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with