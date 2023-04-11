^

Shaky putting stymies Superal's bid in Fundokin Ladies golf tilt

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 11, 2023 | 8:52pm
Princess Superal

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Superal grappled with her balky putter all day and hobbled with a three-over 75 as she found herself below the projected cut-off line at the start of the Fundokin Ladies paced by three locals at the Usuki Country Club in Oita, Japan Tuesday.

The Filipino ace actually came into the 54-hole tournament brimming with confidence following a joint fifth place effort in the Hanasaka Yanmar tournament that was cut to 36 holes due to bad weather in Shiga last week. But she struggled on Usuki’s tricky surface, ending up with 33 putts for a 36-39 round that dropped her to a share of 69th in a starting field of 120.

Only the Top 60 and ties will advance to the final round of the Y20 million championship.

Unlike at Biwako layout’s long holes which she dominated in the first round last week, Superal bogeyed two of the four par-5s of Usuki and holed out with a double-bogey on the other (No. 10). She also failed to get up and down on the par-3 16th.

The ICTSI-backed campaigner birdied No. 4 and hoped to use her closing birdie as rallying point for her second round bid.

“Bawi na lang bukas (Try to rebound Wednesday),” said the inaugural Asia Pacific Cup champion, whose three-over start put her seven shots off Ami Hirai, Sakura Kito and Yukiko Nishihi, who played alongside the 2014 US Girls' Junior champion.

The troika matched 68s to seize a one-stroke lead over Chihiro Kogure, Riko Inoue and Tsugumi Miyazaki, who carded 69s.

Defending champion Nao Ohbayashi turned in a 71 for a share of 16th while last week’s winner Hibiki Kitamura also fumbled with a 75 to join Superal’s group.

