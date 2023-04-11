Lady Blazers near historic 2nd straight NCAA volleyball sweep

Games Friday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. – San Beda vs UPHSD (men)

2 p.m. – LPU vs CSB (women)

MANILA, Philippines – In College of St. Benilde’s land of the giants, there was just no room for a Lilliputian like Lyceum of the Philippines University to have a chance at a fairy-tale ending.

Instead, it was the victorious Lady Blazers who will get that opportunity to write history.

Like a predator on a prowl, CSB devoured a helpless prey in LPU, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19, on Tuesday to move on the cusp of engraving on the NCAA volleyball’s stone tablets a historic second straight title sweep.

Now up at 1-0 in their best-of-three Season 98 finale, the unforgiving Jerry Yee-mentored Lady Blazers — who leapfrogged straight here by winning all their nine elimination-round games — will have a chance at sweeping the league for the second season in a row and claim their third league title in all in Game Two scheduled Friday.

A decider, if necessary, is on Sunday.

But with the way the Avengers-like belles of Taft savaged the suddenly meek lambs from Intramuros, it may not go that far.

Yee was nonchalant about the prospect of sweeping their way to destiny but was quick to credit their Game One success to training non-stop, even during the Lenten break.

“Hindi nakauwi players, we have to stay,” said Yee.

Jhasmin Gayle Pascual, the lone player who finished in double figures with 15 points including 12 on spikes, later reminded her team the job is not yet completely done.

“Hindi pa tapos,” she said.

The Lady Pirates, who slew dragons in the stepladder semis including second seed University of Perpetual Help to earn their chance at a breakthrough NCAA championship, were just shredded to pieces on this one and just couldn’t replicate their inspiring performances from the past.

Equally magical were the Perpetual Help Altas, who downed the San Beda Red Spikers, 25-20, 25-16, 25-22, to likewise inch on the threshold of sweeping the men’s division and join the Letran Knights as the league’s most titled men’s volley squad with 13 crowns apiece.

Skipper Louie Ramirez presided over the UPHSD’s domination by firing 17 points but coach Sammy Acaylar later said it was the team’s floor defense that sealed it.

“The key was getting that first ball properly,” said Acaylar.