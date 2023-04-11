^

Lady Bulldogs, Lady Falcons collide to boost UAAP semis bid

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
April 11, 2023 | 2:33pm
Alyssa Solomon
Games Wednesday
(Filoil EcoOil Center, San Juan)

9 a.m. – UP vs ADMU (men)
11 a.m. – UP vs ADMU (women)
3 p.m. – NU vs AdU (women)
5 p.m. – NU vs AdU (men)

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning champion National University and surprise contender Adamson University lock horns in a pivotal setto as the race to the Final Four heats up in the return of UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament from a long break Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan. 

Fresh from a 10-day pause in observance of the Holy Week, the Lady Bulldogs and the Lady Falcons plunge back to action at 3 p.m. in a bid to maintain their rankings inside the top four — or go extra mile for a twice-to-beat bonus. 

Adamson so far owns the solo second spot at 7-2, Santo Tomas (7-3) is running at third while NU (6-3) is lurking behind at No. 4 with La Salle (9-1) pacing the race in the homestretch. 

Only the top two teams will gain a win-once bonus in the Final Four and NU is out to stabilize track for that bid amidst a shaky campaign so far with three losses already after an immaculate 16-0 championship run in Season 84. 

“We need to work on consistency. Kailangan maging patient kami at hindi laging nagmamadali. ‘Yung errors namin, dapat ding ma-minimize,” said reigning MVP Mhicaela Belen as NU shoots for a repeat win over Adamson. 

NU in the first round carved out a gritty 25-22, 25-19 , 25-27, 22-25, 15-10 win over Adamson that served as the glimpse of its invincibility before bowing to Santo Tomas and La Salle twice. 

The Lady Falcons for their part, riding on a three-game winning streak, eyes to capitalize on the suddenly vulnerable Lady Bulldogs to get the job done this time and keep a grip of the coveted No. 2 seed. 

“It’s good thing na okay ‘yung nagiging play ng team but we still have to win games to qualify. Dadaan talaga kami dito. We’re hoping to make it close again vs NU. Laban lang, sana maka-execute,” said Adamson mentor Jerry Yee. 

Meanwhile, struggling squads Ateneo (3-6) and UP (1-8) battle at 11 a.m. to keep their playoffs alive with only four games to go in the two-round eliminations. 

In the men’s division, Ateneo (5-4) and UP (0-9) clash at 9 a.m. while title holder and unbeaten NU (9-0) duels with Adamson (1-8) at 5 p.m.

