1st Women's Kampeon Cup kicks off Friday

MANILA – This is truly the year for Philippine women’s football.

In addition to the 2023 FIFA World Cup where the Filipinas are participating for the first time ever, the Philippines’ top seven-a-side football league unveils its national championship for the distaff side.

The 1st AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup features six squads taking part in this tournament that will be held from April 15-16 at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig.

Teams from Batangas, Bonifacio Global City, Cebu, Muntinlupa, Palawan and Pampanga will take part in the inaugural tournament.

The teams will battle in the elimination round in a single round robin Saturday, April 15. The semifinals will be held the next day, Sunday, at 3 p.m. The battle for third place will be at 5 p.m. and the Women’s Kampeon Finals at 6 p.m. The awarding follows immediately after.

“I’m really excited for the first Women’s Kampeon Cup,” glowed 7s Football founder and president Anton del Rosario, himself a former national player. “Women need a pathway for the sport and more local role models. This is where I believe that these ladies representing their cities will be able to step up and be that heroine.”

“We’re happy to have six cities participating, but the goal is to get all the major cities from all over the Philippines to participate. That will not only help the women but also the sport of seven-a-side football grow.”

Team Batangas is coaches by Tyron Regalado with the roster filled out by Camille Pagara, Allea Niña Bacani, Janna Mae Carandang, Audrey Brenth Ramilo, Fatima Quimit, Swatchel Benette Espina, Erika Mae Miguel, Therese Isabel Trinidad, Kyla Louise Bauan, Gladys Ramiro, Jessa Wela Culanag, Trexi Mira, Iric Pohla Mayor, Francine Marie Sandoval and Cristina Parallon.

Team BGC is coached by Shane Cosgrove while assisted by Patrick O’Neill. The players include Charisa Lemoran, Shelah Cadag, Kim Pariña, Irish Navaja, Joyce Semacio, Dagz Elauria, Dai Dolino, Maegan Alforque, Anaiah Sotto, Dea Ferrer, Agot Danton, Demely Rollon, Anna Mae Mermal, Gucci Bedia and Arjhane Bolivar.

Team Cebu is coached by Alexandra Monica Cubon and Reymart Cubon. Their roster includes Denise Angela Lood, Jolina Colon, Danielle Sofia Nina Daria, Kyza Stephan Colina, Jade Anne Ray Surig, Jospher Halili, Pearl Gabrielle Rivera, Shandra Gayle Colina, Michelle Marie Seno, Peeve KC Layague, Mailyn Lozano and Ayana Marie Gaitera.

Team Muntinlupa is coached by Mai Martinez and Ryan Fermi. The players include Mary Loise Defante, Angel Joy Ador, Aleth Daniella Mandap, Hazel Romina Arce, Jenny Rose Tolis, Arriane Joy Javier, Karlee Danielle Mangaoang, Maria Elena Leonardo, Maria Danielle Tangjangco and Janet Andaya.

Team Palawan is coached by Antonio Austria with John Paul Gamboa assisting. The players include Icy Merayo, Kassandra Lei Viado, Marvi Jean Madeja, Melody Ambasa, Justine Prescilla Cepillo, Justine Pamela Cepillo, Angela Cristine Abiog, Rhyza Nicole Tabligan, Althea Adao, Angelie Tolosa, Jaei Desiree Juan and Irish Angel Toyco.

Prior to the Women’s Kampeon Cup, there will be the AIA Vitality Youth Kampeon One Day Festival — also at the McKinley Hill Stadium — featuring U5, U9, U15, U17, games on April 15, and U11 and U13 matches on April 16.

The tournament is sponsored in part by 7X7, TapGo TV, Palaro and Blaze Athletics.