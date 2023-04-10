^

Looking at players from other Ateneo schools who went to the Blue Eagles or elsewhere

MANILA, Philippines – The news is out that Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu will be headed to the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

They will be the first to graduate from a southern Ateneo high school to move to Loyola Heights since Emman Monfort moved from Ateneo de Iloilo in 2007. 

His Blue Eagles teammate, John Paul Erram was recruited from Ateneo de Cagayan College the following year.

When the Blue Eagles were still in the NCAA, there was Choly Gaston (Ateneo de Cagayan) who was a key factor in a pre-World War II title. 

Post-war, they lost Bonny Carbonell and Lito Banggoy (Ateneo de Davao) to San Beda where they formed a great partnership (and won several NCAA titles for the Red Lions) with an Ateneo recruit that got away in Caloy Loyzaga. Banggoy 

During the early 2000s, Ateneo de Davao Blue Knights RJ Rizada and Cesar Catli transferred to FEU and helped win some titles.

Point guard Jens Knuttel, who went to Ateneo de Zamboanga from kindergarten to second year high school, played for some really very good FEU teams.

Another Ateneo de Zamboanga alumnus in Peter Alfaro was recruited by San Beda during high school. 

Of late, the high profile SHS-Ateneo de Cebu has been producing a lot of top recruits. Kris Porter moved from SHS-Ateneo de Cebu while in high school for Ateneo High School. 

Jed Colonia and Andrew Velasco went to Adamson. Joshua Sinclair went to NU. Pio Longa and Janjan Jaboneta went to UP while Julius Cadavis went to Arellano University. 

Now there’s Jared Bahay — high school teammates of Celis and Asoro — who will be going to UP for college.

