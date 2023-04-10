Blue Eagles boost roster with standout duo from Cebu sister school

Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin (center) shakes hands with Raffy Celis as Michael Asoro looks on.

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo senior men’s basketball team announced Monday it has secured the commitment of two standouts from its sister school in Cebu.

In a press conference at Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu in Mandaue City, Grade 12 Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro announced they will suit up for the Blue Eagles.

The duo led the Magis Eagles to back-to-back crowns in CESAFI.

Celis, a native of Bacolod, is a 6-foot-3 versatile wing who made the Mythical Team of the recently concluded 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals with averages of 17.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals. He also played in the 2023 NBTC All-Star Game by being adjudged the 21st-best HS player, as per the NBTC 24.

"Gustong-gusto ko talaga mag-Ateneo hindi lamang dahil sa basketball — madami ako matutunan sa life at lalo na being under Coach Tab (Baldwin)," he said.

"I also graduated from Ateneo. Blue planted blue."

The 19-year-old will be a welcome addition for the defending champions, who had lost finals MVP Ange Kouame and Dave Ildefonso. He can play positions two through four in head coach Tab Baldwin's system.

For his part, Asoro, who hails from Lapu-Lapu City, was also an NBTC All-Star, norming 17.8 points, including three triples, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in the National Finals.

“Gusto ko talaga mag Ateneo kasi gustong gusto ko talaga dati na makalaro at mag-graduate sa Ateneo,” he said.

"Alam ko na hindi lang basketball 'yung ituturo sa amin pati sa life and academics rin."

Baldwin, who also made the trip to Cebu, welcomed the duo saying, "One of the limitations that we face as the Ateneo coaching staff is our ability to recruit players, which is affected by the academic process. We can confidently say that both of these guys possess the academic ability to be part of Ateneo.

"I would like to thank Sacred Heart School for everything you’ve done to bring these two young men to this point. We are very proud that they will be part of our program.”

Also gracing the press conference were school president Fr. Michael Pineda, SJ.; director for formation Fr. Nono Levosada, SJ; Magis Eagles coaches Rommel Rasmo and Francis Auquico; and Landmasters executive vice president Franco Soberano.

They will backstop the Blue Eagles who'll now be led by Kai Ballungay and Chris Koon, as well as fellow newcomers Mason Amos and Kyle Gamber.