^

Sports

Blue Eagles boost roster with standout duo from Cebu sister school

Philstar.com
April 10, 2023 | 1:19pm
Blue Eagles boost roster with standout duo from Cebu sister school
Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin (center) shakes hands with Raffy Celis as Michael Asoro looks on.
Ateneo Blue Eagles

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo senior men’s basketball team announced Monday it has secured the commitment of two standouts from its sister school in Cebu.

In a press conference at Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu in Mandaue City, Grade 12 Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro announced they will suit up for the Blue Eagles.

The duo led the Magis Eagles to back-to-back crowns in CESAFI.

Celis, a native of Bacolod, is a 6-foot-3 versatile wing who made the Mythical Team of the recently concluded 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals with averages of 17.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals. He also played in the 2023 NBTC All-Star Game by being adjudged the 21st-best HS player, as per the NBTC 24.

"Gustong-gusto ko talaga mag-Ateneo hindi lamang dahil sa basketball — madami ako matutunan sa life at lalo na being under Coach Tab (Baldwin)," he said.

"I also graduated from Ateneo. Blue planted blue."

The 19-year-old will be a welcome addition for the defending champions, who had lost finals MVP Ange Kouame and Dave Ildefonso. He can play positions two through four in head coach Tab Baldwin's system.

For his part, Asoro, who hails from Lapu-Lapu City, was also an NBTC All-Star, norming 17.8 points, including three triples, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in the National Finals.

“Gusto ko talaga mag Ateneo kasi gustong gusto ko talaga dati na makalaro at mag-graduate sa Ateneo,” he said.

"Alam ko na hindi lang basketball 'yung ituturo sa amin pati sa life and academics rin."

Baldwin, who also made the trip to Cebu, welcomed the duo saying, "One of the limitations that we face as the Ateneo coaching staff is our ability to recruit players, which is affected by the academic process. We can confidently say that both of these guys possess the academic ability to be part of Ateneo.

"I would like to thank Sacred Heart School for everything you’ve done to bring these two young men to this point. We are very proud that they will be part of our program.”

Also gracing the press conference were school president Fr. Michael Pineda, SJ.; director for formation Fr. Nono Levosada, SJ; Magis Eagles coaches Rommel Rasmo and Francis Auquico; and Landmasters executive vice president Franco Soberano.

They will backstop the Blue Eagles who'll now be led by Kai Ballungay and Chris Koon, as well as fellow newcomers Mason Amos and Kyle Gamber.

ATENEO

BLUE EAGLES

TAB BALDWIN

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Playoffs-bound Kai Sotto, Hiroshima lose to Shimane, Ramos' Hokkaido sweep Gunma

Playoffs-bound Kai Sotto, Hiroshima lose to Shimane, Ramos' Hokkaido sweep Gunma

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
After securing their spot in the postseason Saturday, Sotto and the Dragonflies fell flat in overtime against the visiting...
Sports
fbtw
SI Centennial 5 takes line honors

SI Centennial 5 takes line honors

13 hours ago
Ernesto Echauz’s Standard Insurance Centennial 5 made history in taking Line Honors at the Rolex China Sea Race.
Sports
fbtw
San Beda-Rizal's Chris Hubilla commits to Fighting Maroons

San Beda-Rizal's Chris Hubilla commits to Fighting Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The team made the formal announcement on Easter Sunday with Hubilla being eligible by UAAP Season 87.
Sports
fbtw

The NBA CBA

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
The week before Holy Week, the National Basketball Association and the NBA Players Association reached a tentative agreement on a new, seven-year collective bargaining agreement.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas clobber Tajikistan XI

Filipinas clobber Tajikistan XI

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
The Philippines walloped host Tajikistan, 8-0, to stay atop Group E and move closer to the second round of the Asian Football...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Blue Eagles boost roster with standout duo from Cebu sister school

Blue Eagles boost roster with standout duo from Cebu sister school

33 minutes ago
The Ateneo senior men’s basketball team announced Monday it has secured the commitment of two standouts from its sister...
Sports
fbtw
Arca, Largo rule national chess U-18 tilt

Arca, Largo rule national chess U-18 tilt

By Joey Villar | 57 minutes ago
Christain Gian Karlo Arca and Franchesca Largo gave a clear glimpse of the future of Philippine chess as they topped the premier...
Sports
fbtw
Cabaral, Manito set for tough collision in PPS Tuburan netfest

Cabaral, Manito set for tough collision in PPS Tuburan netfest

1 hour ago
Ariel Cabaral and Gio Manito gear up for a clash not just for one but two division titles as action in the PPS-PEPP national...
Sports
fbtw
Burns sends Masvidal to retirement in UFC 287

Burns sends Masvidal to retirement in UFC 287

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The Brazilian jiu-jitsu champ Burns “entered into enemy territory” — in Miami — and soundly defeated...
Sports
fbtw
Ice-cool on Masters course, Rahm submits to 'wave of emotion'

Ice-cool on Masters course, Rahm submits to 'wave of emotion'

3 hours ago
Masters champion Jon Rahm said he had felt a "wave of emotion" after securing the green jacket with a four-stroke victory...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with