Cabaral, Manito set for tough collision in PPS Tuburan netfest

Philstar.com
April 10, 2023 | 12:46pm
Cabaral, Manito set for tough collision in PPS Tuburan netfest

MANILA, Philippines – Ariel Cabaral and Gio Manito gear up for a clash not just for one but two division titles as action in the PPS-PEPP national junior tennis circuit resumes Thursday, April 13, with the Mayor Aljun Diamante championships in Tuburan, Cebu.

Cabaral, from Bais, Negros Oriental, and the Pardo, Cebu-native Manito top-bill the boys’ 16- and 18-and-under categories but a slew of upcoming campaigners in the 32-player draws are also all primed for battle in pursuit of honors and ranking points in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Juvels Velos and Kevin Tabura, meanwhile, seek to stir up play in the 16-U side while Nicholas Ocat and Jan Docor look to break the projected Cabaral-Manito title face-off in the premier side of the week-long tournament held as part of the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Meanwhile, the circuit, supported by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating), heads back to Luzon next week with Imus, Cavite hosting the next juniors event on April 20-24. Lucena City will take its turn on April 27-30 while Cainta, Rizal will stage the Open, juniors and legends tournaments on May 1-14.

For listup and details, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Keen competition is also seen in the girls’ category with Kate Imalay, Chloe Ortega, Davanee Velasco and Cheska Mamac bannering the 16-U cast and Mary Brigoli gaining the top-seeding in 18-U play that includes Velasco, Mamac and Jerahmay Enyong.

Claudwin Toñacao also sets out for a two-title mission with the Bogo, Cebu bet headlining the boys’ 12-U roster and gaining the No. 2 seeding behind David Sepulveda in the 14-U category that includes Al Jose Gairanod, Jr. and Patrick Rabaya while tipped to contend in the 12-U class are Andrio Estrella and Ian Gairanod.

Aside from the 16-U plum, Imalay is also shooting for the 14-U trophy although siblings Donna Mae and Danica Diamante, along with Mae Empalmado, Thea Castro, Hannah Co, Mary Brigoli and Beatrice Mongcal, are going all-out to foil her bid in the tournament serving as part of the host city’s continuing effort to boost the sport and discover fresh talents.

