^

Sports

Brownlee not the lone headache for TNT as Ginebra locals prove caliber

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
April 10, 2023 | 12:33pm
Brownlee not the lone headache for TNT as Ginebra locals prove caliber
Jamie Malonzo of Ginebra scores on a dunk in Game 1 of the PBA Governors Cup finals Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — The mercurial Justin Browlee is not the be-all and end-all for the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings in their PBA Governors’ Cup title mission against the TNT Tropang Giga.

Take him out of the equation and it won’t necessarily spell doom for the Gin Kings, whose Game 1 exploits at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday saw their locals proving they are as equally deadly as their long-time, do-it-all reinforcement.

Browlee finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks as the Ginebra rolled to a 102-90 victory to draw first blood against TNT in their best-of-seven series, but he is just one part of what makes the Gin King Kings a tough nut to crack.

The six-time PBA champion and three-time Best Import awardee was virtually unstoppable on the floor in Game 1, shrugging off whoever TNT put on him on defense as he was able to do anything he liked, scoring at will or using switches to enable a teammate to convert.

But even the great Brownlee succumbs to fatigue, and he had to be taken out early in the fourth period with the Gin Kings enjoying a double-digit lead that TNT could have had wiped out with him on the bench.

“We really needed Justin to take a break. You could see him kind of gasping for air a little bit, (and) he's a little slower getting back on defense,” Ginebra coach Tim Cone recalled at the post-game presser. 

“And so when he got his fourth foul, it kind of forced our hand and we said 'okay, now is the time, let's do it now'. I think we had a 12-point lead or 10-point lead at that time so we had a little bit of a cushion,” he added.

It was TNT’s golden opportunity to trim Ginebra’s lead and make a fight out of it. Instead, they met stiff resistance from the Gin King’s all-Filipino lineup on the floor that time.

Stanley Pringle, who came off the bench, hit a triple with 8:08 in the game as the Gin Kings lead ballooned to 18, 87-69.

Ginebra’s locals successfully stood their ground with Brownlee riding the bench, and Cone couldn’t be more pleased.

“But we're just hoping that the guys will hold the fort until he (Brownlee) came back, but they went out and (even) extended the lead. Jamie (Malonzo) hit a big shot, made a big pass to Christian (Standhardinger). We made a couple of stops against the import. AJ (Mariano) defended the import extremely well,” said Cone.

Malonzo led Ginebra locals with 21 points followed by Christian Standhardinger — many times the beneficiary of Brownlee’s assists off successful switch plays — with 16.

Scottie Thompson had another day at the office with a triple-double of 10 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Pringle, who is slowly easing his way into Ginebra’s rotation, contributed 11 points as a substitute. But Cone is no way seeing the veteran Pringle as a Sixth Man.

“Stanley, we don't think of him as a bench player. He's a starter coming off the bench. We just try to keep his minutes at a certain level as he continues to build his body back,” Cone said of Pringle, who is coming off a knee injury.

“Having him off the bench is an incredible luxury.”

While TNT rode on the offensive contributions of import Ronday Hollis-Jefferson (30 points), Mikey Williams (23) and Calvin Oftana (16), the conference leader has some work to do on the defensive end.

It is already a tall order for the Tropang Giga to contain Brownlee throughout the series. 

And yet TNT will nurse an even nastier migraine if Ginebra’s locals continue to shine with their best player sitting on the bench.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

GIN KINGS

JUSTIN BROWNLEE

PBA

PBA FINALS

TNT

TROPANG GIGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Playoffs-bound Kai Sotto, Hiroshima lose to Shimane, Ramos' Hokkaido sweep Gunma

Playoffs-bound Kai Sotto, Hiroshima lose to Shimane, Ramos' Hokkaido sweep Gunma

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
After securing their spot in the postseason Saturday, Sotto and the Dragonflies fell flat in overtime against the visiting...
Sports
fbtw
SI Centennial 5 takes line honors

SI Centennial 5 takes line honors

13 hours ago
Ernesto Echauz’s Standard Insurance Centennial 5 made history in taking Line Honors at the Rolex China Sea Race.
Sports
fbtw
San Beda-Rizal's Chris Hubilla commits to Fighting Maroons

San Beda-Rizal's Chris Hubilla commits to Fighting Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The team made the formal announcement on Easter Sunday with Hubilla being eligible by UAAP Season 87.
Sports
fbtw

The NBA CBA

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
The week before Holy Week, the National Basketball Association and the NBA Players Association reached a tentative agreement on a new, seven-year collective bargaining agreement.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas clobber Tajikistan XI

Filipinas clobber Tajikistan XI

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
The Philippines walloped host Tajikistan, 8-0, to stay atop Group E and move closer to the second round of the Asian Football...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Blue Eagles boost roster with standout duo from Cebu sister school

Blue Eagles boost roster with standout duo from Cebu sister school

32 minutes ago
The Ateneo senior men’s basketball team announced Monday it has secured the commitment of two standouts from its sister...
Sports
fbtw
Arca, Largo rule national chess U-18 tilt

Arca, Largo rule national chess U-18 tilt

By Joey Villar | 56 minutes ago
Christain Gian Karlo Arca and Franchesca Largo gave a clear glimpse of the future of Philippine chess as they topped the premier...
Sports
fbtw
Cabaral, Manito set for tough collision in PPS Tuburan netfest

Cabaral, Manito set for tough collision in PPS Tuburan netfest

1 hour ago
Ariel Cabaral and Gio Manito gear up for a clash not just for one but two division titles as action in the PPS-PEPP national...
Sports
fbtw
Burns sends Masvidal to retirement in UFC 287

Burns sends Masvidal to retirement in UFC 287

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The Brazilian jiu-jitsu champ Burns “entered into enemy territory” — in Miami — and soundly defeated...
Sports
fbtw
Ice-cool on Masters course, Rahm submits to 'wave of emotion'

Ice-cool on Masters course, Rahm submits to 'wave of emotion'

3 hours ago
Masters champion Jon Rahm said he had felt a "wave of emotion" after securing the green jacket with a four-stroke victory...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with