Burns sends Masvidal to retirement in UFC 287

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
April 10, 2023 | 10:40am
Gilbert Burns
UFC.com

MANILA, Philippines – Consider the BMF title now with Gilbert “Durinho” Burns.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu champ Burns “entered into enemy territory” — in Miami — and soundly defeated the city’s favorite fighting son Jorge “Gamebred' Masvidal” via unanimous decision with powerful and measured strikes and thorough ground control in their welterweight match in UFC 287 last Sunday. 

Burns previously won the unofficial title of the UFC’s “BMF.”

The pre-fight events — the weigh-ins and press conferences — were downright testy. So was the fight. But it was so lopsided that it was a bittersweet end for Masvidal, who did previously say that had he lost, he’d be headed for retirement.

Judge David Tirelli scored it 30-27, Eric Colon 29-28, and Christopher Lee 30-27 in favor of the Brazilian, who called out Leon Edwards and Colby Covington after the match.

“It feels good, but shout out to (Masvidal),” said a happy Burns. “He's the one who brought UFC back to this city. Give it up to 'Gamebred' Masvidal, thank you guys for coming here. I'm the only guy in the whole UFC that's willing to fight anyone at any time. That being said, Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, whoever is holding that belt, I'm coming for you!"

Burns went up to 22-5-0, notching his second consecutive win, including a previous submission of Neil Magny after taking a loss to Khamzat Chimaev. 

Masvidal lost his fourth consecutive fight — back to back against Kamaru Usman and Covington, and now Burns — fell to 35-17-0.

"I love everybody here," said Masvidal, who bade goodbye to the packed Kayesa Center crowd in Miami. "Thank you everybody for watching. Sometimes your favorite basketball player doesn't have that 3-pointer no more and your favorite quarterback doesn't have that rifle. I don't feel the same when I get in here no more."

The UFC claimed the attendance record for the Kayesa Center with 19,032 paying tickets to watch this explosive fight. It was the sixth highest grossing event in UFC history with $11.9 million in ticket sales that surpassed the Madison Square Garden gate of $11.5 million.

The UFC is shown live every week on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the on TapGo TV streaming application.

