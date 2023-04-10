^

Sports

Kings relentless in opener

The Philippine Star
April 10, 2023 | 12:00am
Kings relentless in opener
TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Barangay Ginebra forward Jamie Malonzo engage in a duel for possession early in Game 1 of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals last night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Jun Mendoza

Justin, Jamie, Scottie, C-Stan lead charge

MANILA, Philippines — Three-peat-seeking Barangay Ginebra played on its old championship playground with gusto and came away with the Easter Sunday win against challenger TNT.

With Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson, Christian Standhardinger and Jamie Malonzo leading a relentless 48-minute charge, the Gin Kings drubbed the Tropang Giga, 102-90, in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals opener at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Brownlee, hunting for his fifth Governors’ Cup title and seventh of the league overall, fired 31 points with 12 rebounds, sparking Ginebra’s early nine-point cushion with his 17-point first-quarter barrage.

Reigning MVP Scottie Thompson dished out a triple-double performance of 10 markers, 13 boards and 11 assists while Malonzo added 21 and eight, Standhardinger posted 16-11 and Stanley Pringle scored 11 in strong complementary roles.

“Talagang lahat gustong manalo,” said Thompson, who duplicated his triple-double Game 1 outing in last season’s finals kickoff game against Meralco, albeit that one was a loss.

“Ang mindset namin is sobrang crucial ang Game 1 at kailangan naming makuha ang panalo. So talagang aggressive kaming lahat.”

Bronwlee’s early rampage helped the crowd darlings go up by as many as 14 in the first half of the match witnessed by an animated crowd of 11,580.

TNT threatened to within two in the third but Cone’s crew unleashed a strong counter to restore a double-digit spread. The Gin Kings held an 18-point spread at one point before settling for a 12-point winning margin.

“They came out all fired-up at the beginning of the game and they were able to carry the fight all the way through for 48 minutes,” said Cone.

“I was actually worried about our game shape coming off the 10-day break and our rotation. But it came together well and we’re able to win,” he added.

Cone’s charges foiled the monster 30-20 statline of TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in taking the 1-0 headstart against his counterpart and friend Jojo Lastimosa.

“The guy’s an absolute NBA stud. He doesn’t have a lot of weaknesses, maybe he just doesn’t shoot from deep often but around the basket, going to the basket, in transition, he’s the real load,” said Cone of Hollis-Jefferson, the leading Best Import candidate.

