Tapales strips Uzbek of WBA, IBF crowns

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Marlon Tapales came into his WBA and IBF super bantamweight title showdown with previously unbeaten Uzbek Murodjon Akhmadaliev as an overwhelming +350 underdog.

The 31-year-old proud son of Tubod, Lanao del Norte proved all the oddsmakers wrong.

After a strong start, Tapales weathered a shaky finish and eked out a split decision victory over Akhmadaliev to unify the IBF-WBA 122-pound crown yesterday at the Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Akhmadaliev, who came off from a hand injury, fell to 11-1.

It was the fourth straight win for Tapales and 37th overall including 19 by knockouts against three defeats. And this was definitely the biggest in his career, making him the second Filipino to emerge world champion this year since Melvin Jerusalem stopped Japanese Masataka Taniguchi in the second round for the WBO world minimum weight title last January in Osaka, Japan.

It was also one of the toughest, if not the toughest, results for the former 2016 WBO bantamweight champion as he had to survive a furious fightback by Akhmadaliev, whose powerfully dangerous finish wasn’t enough to overhaul Tapales’ lead built from a mighty start.

Tapales used stinging jabs and jarring uppercuts to gain the early upper hand that served as cushion when Akhmadaliev went on a late rampage and successfully lured the Filipino to a brawl that went the Uzbek’s way.

But when the smoke of the 12-round battle dissipated, Tapales ended up victorious, earning scores of 115-113 from two judges while one gave Akhmadaliev 118-110.

The feat lined up Tapales against the winner between Naoya Inoue and Stephen Fulton, who are scheduled to dispute the WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles in July.