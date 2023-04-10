^

Sports

Highlands Ladies Cup offers unique prize for ace

The Philippine Star
April 10, 2023 | 12:00am
Highlands Ladies Cup offers unique prize for ace
Golf stock photo.
via istock

MANILA, Philippines — Dental services worth P100,000 will be added to the growing list of prizes for a hole-in-one feat when the Highlands Ladies Cup holds its milestone 15th staging on April 29 at Tagaytay Midlands and Lucky 9 courses.

The Gan Advanced Osseointegration Center, a world-class dental treatment center that offers technologically advanced techniques and services in oral diagnostic and surgical procedures, dental implantology and jaw reconstruction, is putting up the first-of-its-kind prize for an ace.

It consists of consultation + X-ray + OP (8 pcs) and 2 pcs for whitening. If no one scores a hole-in-one, the prize will be divided into 10 winners, according to the organizing Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter.

Also up for grabs for aces are “barkada” package for four at the Blue Ternate Dive and Wellness Resort in Dumaguete, courtesy of Regent Travel; a brand-new Cobra LTDx iron set; and a Club Car.

The event, backed by Diamond sponsors W Group, Inc., Willie Ocier, CWC Int’l. Group and Agrikultura, will be played under the System 36 format. Making up the Platinum sponsors are CLC Marketing Ventures Corp., Parola Maritime Corp., Powerball Gaming, Miniso PH and SM Department Store.

GOLF

SPORTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Family hopeful for Samboy

Family hopeful for Samboy

By Joaquin Henson | 4 days ago
It’s been over eight years since PBA legend Samboy Lim fell into a coma for five weeks after collapsing on the bench...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto reiterates support for PCAP

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto reiterates support for PCAP

By Rick Olivares | 12 hours ago
In simple rites at the Pasig City Hall last March 30, Sotto, and Vice Mayor Dodot Jaworski received the Open Conference trophy...
Sports
fbtw
Playoffs-bound Kai Sotto, Hiroshima lose to Shimane, Ramos' Hokkaido sweep Gunma

Playoffs-bound Kai Sotto, Hiroshima lose to Shimane, Ramos' Hokkaido sweep Gunma

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
After securing their spot in the postseason Saturday, Sotto and the Dragonflies fell flat in overtime against the visiting...
Sports
fbtw
Adesanya takes back UFC middleweight title from Pereira in UFC 287

Adesanya takes back UFC middleweight title from Pereira in UFC 287

By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
The imaginary arrows fired were perhaps for each of the three previous losses to the Brazilian who lost in his first middleweight...
Sports
fbtw
Tapales outpoints Akhmadaliev in massive upset for WBA, IBF bantamweight crowns

Tapales outpoints Akhmadaliev in massive upset for WBA, IBF bantamweight crowns

By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
Tapales became the second Filipino champion to be crowned this year with a split decision over the reigning titlist. Two of...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Highlands Ladies Cup offers unique prize for ace

Highlands Ladies Cup offers unique prize for ace

1 hour ago
Dental services worth P100,000 will be added to the growing list of prizes for a hole-in-one feat when the Highlands Ladies...
Sports
fbtw

The NBA CBA

By Bill Velasco | 1 hour ago
The week before Holy Week, the National Basketball Association and the NBA Players Association reached a tentative agreement on a new, seven-year collective bargaining agreement.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas coach foresees 'tough game' vs Hong Kong to wrap up Olympic qualifiers

Filipinas coach foresees 'tough game' vs Hong Kong to wrap up Olympic qualifiers

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
After back-to-back routs against Pakistan and the host country, the Filipinas will look for the jugular with another big win...
Sports
fbtw
FESSAP holds National Quarterly table tennis tiff

FESSAP holds National Quarterly table tennis tiff

9 hours ago
Esposo, serving as tournament director, said the tourney is part of FESSAP's nationwide selection tournament for members of...
Sports
fbtw
San Beda-Rizal's Chris Hubilla commits to Fighting Maroons

San Beda-Rizal's Chris Hubilla commits to Fighting Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
The team made the formal announcement on Easter Sunday with Hubilla being eligible by UAAP Season 87.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with