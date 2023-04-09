^

Gin Kings thwart injury-hit Tropang Giga, draw first blood in PBA Finals

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 9, 2023 | 8:36pm
Justin Brownlee
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Barangay Ginebra San Miguel stymied a spirited effort by a shorthanded TNT Tropang Giga side,  drawing first blood in the PBA Governors' Cup Finals with a 102-90 Game 1 win at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

The Gin Kings, led by import Justin Brownlee, asserted their dominance in the paint as TNT made do with a thin big man rotation with Kelly Williams still sidelined with an injury.

Justin Chua also sprained his right knee early in the first quarter further straining Coach Jojo Lastimosa's options inside.

Ginebra dictated the pace early and managed to mount a seven-point advantage at the halftime break, 50-43.

Early in the third salvo, Mikey Williams hit a triple and netted himself a four-point play opportunity to get TNT within a couple, 54-52, with 7:17 left in the quarter.

Williams would miss the bonus as TNT struggled to get over the hump.

In the fourth quarter, things went for the worse for TNT as Poy Erram fouled out early, leaving TNT only with reinforcement Ronjae Hollis-Jefferson left to protect the paint.

The Gin Kings pounced on TNT's woes as they ballooned their lead to as big as 18 points, 87-69, with 8:08 ticks left off of a Stanley Pringle triple.

Though the Tropang Giga hung around, Christian Standhardinger converted on the dagger with a post move on Calvin Oftana to give Ginebra the 99-87 lead with 2:32 minutes remaining.

Brownlee finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks to pace Ginebra.

Reigning MVP Scottie Thompson finished with the triple-double of 10 points, 13 rebounds and 11 asissts to take Player of the Game Honors.

Jamie Malonzo added 21 markers while Standhardinger chipped in 16.

Hollis-Jefferson led TNT in the losing effort with 30 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Ginebra, which played without usual starters Japeth Aguilar and LA Tenorio due to injury and illness, respectively, targets the 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series in Game Two on Wednesday, April 12.

