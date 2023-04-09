Playoffs-bound Kai Sotto, Hiroshima lose to Shimane, Ramos' Hokkaido sweep Gunma

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies saw their six-game win streak snapped on Sunday, as they lost to the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 100-88, in the 2022-23 Japan B. League season at Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall.

After securing their spot in the postseason Saturday, Sotto and the Dragonflies fell flat in overtime against the visiting team.

Perrin Buford hit the game-tying shot in the dying seconds of regulation to send the game into extra time after things were deadlocked at 80-all.

A 7-0 run saw Shimane take a double-digit lead with 1:48 ticks remaining, 94-84, after Ryosuke Shirahama scored a basket to create distance against Sotto's Dragonflies.

Sotto finished with 13 points and five rebounds as Hiroshima fell to 37-13.

Elsewhere, Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido took a weekend sweep over the Gunma Crane Thunders, 92-89, at Hokkai Kita-yale.

The win came despite Ramos' sub-par scoring night as he finished with only two points on 1-of-7 shooting. He added one rebound, five assists and one block.

Levanga extended their win run to three and improved their slate to 16-34.

In the other game, Kiefer Ravena tallied 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block as the Shiga Lakes nipped the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 86-61, at the Nagoya Biwajima Sports Center.

Shiga bumped up their record to 12-38.

Over in B2, Jordan Heading had 17 points, four boards, and five assists to help Nagasaki Velca win over the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka in overtime, 101-91, at the Isahaya City Central Gymnasium.

Nagasaki rose to 41-15.

Roosevelt Adams, meanwhile, had seven points and three rebounds in an 89-68 loss by the Kagawa Five Arrows to the Yamagata Wyverns at the Takamatsu City Gymnasium.

Kagawa falls to 15-41.