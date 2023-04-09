Filipinas coach foresees 'tough game' vs Hong Kong to wrap up Olympic qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team will be vying for a spot in the second round of the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) as they face Hong Kong on Tuesday at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.

After back-to-back routs against Pakistan and the host country, the Filipinas will look for the jugular with another big win to sweep Group E and move on to the next round.

Related Stories McDaniel scores brace as Filipinas post 8-goal rout of Tajikistan in Olympic qualifiers

Fresh from an 8-0 demolition job of Tajikistan Saturday evening, Filipinas head coach Alen Stajcic knows that it will not be easy playing their final match.

After last beating Hong Kong 2-1 in the qualifiers of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, Stajcic expects a challenge.

"In the first half [against Tajikistan], we were a lot better, second half we took our foot off the pedal a bit, but we are top of the table now and look forward to a tough game against Hong Kong," said Stajcic.

His Filipinas scored six goals in the first half, with six different scorers. In the second half, the returning Chandler McDaniel netted a brace to bump up her goal total to three.

As they wrap up their campaign, Stajcic remains cautiously optimistic.

"We’ll have a look see how fresh everyone is," the Aussie mentor said.

"Hong Kong is on six points just like us. It will be a tough game, a very close game, but if we play well, I’m confident we can get the job done," he added.

The Filipinas collide with Hong Kong at 7 p.m., Manila time, on April 11.