Adesanya takes back UFC middleweight title from Pereira in UFC 287

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
April 9, 2023 | 4:30pm
Israel Adesanya of Nigeria celebrates after knocking uot Alex Pereira of Brazil during their Middleweight fight at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
AFP / Getty Images North America / Carmen Mandato

MANILA, Philippines — With Alex Pereira unconscious in front of him, Israel Adesanya fired three imaginary arrows into his fallen foe.

But, maybe it was in response to Pereira doing the same thing during his walkout.

Adesanya sure slayed the beast that had been the only one to stymie him in what has been a Hall-of-Fame career.

The imaginary arrows fired were perhaps for each of the three of his previous losses to the Brazilian who lost in his first middleweight title defense to Adesanya as he knocked Pereira out in spectacular fashion at the 4:21 mark of the second round of what was supposed to be a five-round match in UFC 287 Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

The first round saw both fighters feeling each other out with a jab and strike here and there followed by a leg kick. But other than that, it was mostly uneventful. 

The three judges – Derek Cleary, Sal D’Amato, and Christopher Lee – all gave the round to Adesanya, 10-9.

The second round saw the fight go to another level with both firing away.

And at one point, Adesanya, seemingly hurt, backed up against the Octagon’s fence. 

The Brazilian fired a punch, and another, then threw a knee. Whether that did any damage or not — Adesanya said he was playing possum — is anyone’s guess because the latter smacked Pereira in the jaw once. Twice. And the champion was down.

Adesanya paused as he thought of raining hammer fists down. He attempted one before referee Dan Miragliotta waved him away.

The New Zealander was champion once more. He had regained his pride. 

And furthermore, finally defeated Pereira who claimed three consecutive wins over him — two in kickboxing competition Glory of Heroes and the last one at UFC 281.

Adesanya grabbed the microphone from interviewer Joe Rogan and told the packed Kaseya Center crowd in Miami, Florida: "I hope every one of you can feel this level of happiness just one time in your life. But you'll never feel this level of happiness if you don't go for something in your own life when they knock you down. They say revenge is sweet, and if you know me, I've got a sweet tooth. (Pereira) lost the belt tonight, but he will always be a champion. In his story, I'm the antagonist. But tonight is my story. History!"

In addition to reclaiming the middleweight title belt, he hiked his win-loss-draw record to 24-2-0 while landing Pereira his first loss as a mixed martial arts fighter (7-1-0).

As a joyous and showboating Adesanya celebrated, Rob Whittaker and Jan Blachowicz immediately called him out. 

“Amazing fight and great story finisher. Rest up. See you soon," tweeted Whittaker who succumbed to defeat against Adesanya in UFC 271. 

Added Blachowicz who is the only other man to have dealt Adesanya a loss in UFC 259, “Congratulations on a successful rematch. If you want to try another one, you know where to find me. This time at middleweight for your belt.”

