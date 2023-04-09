^

Sports

FESSAP holds National Quarterly table tennis tiff

Philstar.com
April 9, 2023 | 3:38pm
FESSAP holds National Quarterly table tennis tiff
The finalists of the Girls Hopes 13-and-under class (from right) Olympia Ducanes of Pasig City, Ma Mikaela Jopillo of Bulakenyong Pingpongero, Alexa Riannah and Lei Timothy Perez.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Former National champion and coach Julius Esposo announced the successful staging of the recently concluded 2023 1st FESSAP National Quarterly Age-Group Table Tennis Championships at the Robinson’s Place in Las Pinas.

Esposo, serving as tournament director, said the tourney is part of FESSAP's nationwide selection tournament for members of the Philippine Team that will send to all-FISU (International University Sports Federation) sanctioned event abroad.

“Tuloy-tuloy po ang tournament natin sa grassroots level para na rin po mabigyan ng pagkakataon ang lahat at mapili yung deserving athletes na isasama natin sa FESSAP tournament sa abroad,” said Esposo.

The results of the tournament sponsored by Robinsons Las Piñas, TATAND, Joola Philippines, Chawi Sports, Toto Pol Fishbroker and Mr. Charlie Lim showed Jerimiah Raniel Claudio of Bilakenyong Pingpongero beating Germian Titus Barroga of GTJTTC in the Boys Hopes 10-under, with Gabriel Andrian Rapis of Pasig and Christian Guiller Abendan of San Beda University claiming runner-up honors.

In other results, Liu Shiwen Garcia of Bulakenyong Pingpomgero defeated Isla Antaran of PTTA in the Girls Hopes 10-under class; Aki Maminta of Urdaneta City won over Rald Jaeden Tanghal of Bulacan in the Boys 13-under; Olympia Ducanes of Pasig downed Ma. Mikaela Jopillo of Bulacan in the Girls 13-under;

Jigyasa Cabrido of Pasig beat Keya Katricce Manada of UST in the Girl Cadet 16-under; Jhiven Jay Clamucha of UST defeated teammate Dwayniel Revelar in Boys Cadet 16-under; Althea Jade Gudes of UST won against teammate Trexie May Alarxon in the Girls 19-under; while Kharlou Piala of Dipolog City claimed the Boys 19-under crown over Lawrence Melendrez of UST.

Cabrido claimed her second gold medal, winning the Women’s Class C by besting Lovely Buensalido of Pasig City; while Dane Piala of Dipolog topped the Men’s Class B against Dirk Odian of UPD.

In Women’ Open class, Althea Jade Gudes took the gold in an all-UST finals over J=An Sanchez, while Jebb Jerwin of US downed Mahendra Cabrido ofPasig in the Men’s Open Class.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Family hopeful for Samboy

Family hopeful for Samboy

By Joaquin Henson | 3 days ago
It’s been over eight years since PBA legend Samboy Lim fell into a coma for five weeks after collapsing on the bench...
Sports
fbtw
Efficient Ramos helps Hokkaido holdoff Gunma; Sotto, Hiroshima extend streak to 6

Efficient Ramos helps Hokkaido holdoff Gunma; Sotto, Hiroshima extend streak to 6

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Ramos, who finished with 14 points in the ball game, hit a timely triple with 1:29 ticks left to push Hokkaido's lead to seven,...
Sports
fbtw
Easter Sunday spectacle

Easter Sunday spectacle

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
And they’re off to the races.
Sports
fbtw
Roman thankful to have inspired likes of Clarin, Fajardo in Gilas women

Roman thankful to have inspired likes of Clarin, Fajardo in Gilas women

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Roman last played for the team in 2015 but was recently included in the pool for Gilas Pilipinas women in the upcoming...
Sports
fbtw
AsiaBasket unfurls in Kuala Lumpur

AsiaBasket unfurls in Kuala Lumpur

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Slated from April 9 to 18, ten clubs will vie in the summer international organized by Filbasket, led by President Jai R...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Playoffs-bound Kai Sotto, Hiroshima lose to Shimane, Ramos' Hokkaido sweep Gunma

Playoffs-bound Kai Sotto, Hiroshima lose to Shimane, Ramos' Hokkaido sweep Gunma

By Luisa Morales | 33 minutes ago
After securing their spot in the postseason Saturday, Sotto and the Dragonflies fell flat in overtime against the visiting...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas coach foresees 'tough game' vs Hong Kong to wrap up Olympic qualifiers

Filipinas coach foresees 'tough game' vs Hong Kong to wrap up Olympic qualifiers

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After back-to-back routs against Pakistan and the host country, the Filipinas will look for the jugular with another big win...
Sports
fbtw
Adesanya takes back UFC middleweight title from Pereira in UFC 287

Adesanya takes back UFC middleweight title from Pereira in UFC 287

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The imaginary arrows fired were perhaps for each of the three previous losses to the Brazilian who lost in his first middleweight...
Sports
fbtw
San Beda-Rizal's Chris Hubilla commits to Fighting Maroons

San Beda-Rizal's Chris Hubilla commits to Fighting Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The team made the formal announcement on Easter Sunday with Hubilla being eligible by UAAP Season 87.
Sports
fbtw
Highlands Ladies offers rare prize for ace

Highlands Ladies offers rare prize for ace

4 hours ago
The Gan Advanced Osseointegration Center (GAOC), a world-class dental treatment center in the country that offers technologically...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with