FESSAP holds National Quarterly table tennis tiff

The finalists of the Girls Hopes 13-and-under class (from right) Olympia Ducanes of Pasig City, Ma Mikaela Jopillo of Bulakenyong Pingpongero, Alexa Riannah and Lei Timothy Perez.

MANILA, Philippines — Former National champion and coach Julius Esposo announced the successful staging of the recently concluded 2023 1st FESSAP National Quarterly Age-Group Table Tennis Championships at the Robinson’s Place in Las Pinas.

Esposo, serving as tournament director, said the tourney is part of FESSAP's nationwide selection tournament for members of the Philippine Team that will send to all-FISU (International University Sports Federation) sanctioned event abroad.

“Tuloy-tuloy po ang tournament natin sa grassroots level para na rin po mabigyan ng pagkakataon ang lahat at mapili yung deserving athletes na isasama natin sa FESSAP tournament sa abroad,” said Esposo.

The results of the tournament sponsored by Robinsons Las Piñas, TATAND, Joola Philippines, Chawi Sports, Toto Pol Fishbroker and Mr. Charlie Lim showed Jerimiah Raniel Claudio of Bilakenyong Pingpongero beating Germian Titus Barroga of GTJTTC in the Boys Hopes 10-under, with Gabriel Andrian Rapis of Pasig and Christian Guiller Abendan of San Beda University claiming runner-up honors.

In other results, Liu Shiwen Garcia of Bulakenyong Pingpomgero defeated Isla Antaran of PTTA in the Girls Hopes 10-under class; Aki Maminta of Urdaneta City won over Rald Jaeden Tanghal of Bulacan in the Boys 13-under; Olympia Ducanes of Pasig downed Ma. Mikaela Jopillo of Bulacan in the Girls 13-under;

Jigyasa Cabrido of Pasig beat Keya Katricce Manada of UST in the Girl Cadet 16-under; Jhiven Jay Clamucha of UST defeated teammate Dwayniel Revelar in Boys Cadet 16-under; Althea Jade Gudes of UST won against teammate Trexie May Alarxon in the Girls 19-under; while Kharlou Piala of Dipolog City claimed the Boys 19-under crown over Lawrence Melendrez of UST.

Cabrido claimed her second gold medal, winning the Women’s Class C by besting Lovely Buensalido of Pasig City; while Dane Piala of Dipolog topped the Men’s Class B against Dirk Odian of UPD.

In Women’ Open class, Althea Jade Gudes took the gold in an all-UST finals over J=An Sanchez, while Jebb Jerwin of US downed Mahendra Cabrido ofPasig in the Men’s Open Class.