^

Sports

San Beda-Rizal's Chris Hubilla commits to Fighting Maroons

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 9, 2023 | 1:32pm
San Beda-Rizal's Chris Hubilla commits to Fighting Maroons
Chris Hubilla
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons continue their recruiting haul for the upcoming UAAP seasons as they secured the early commitment of 20-year-old forward Chris Hubilla.

The team made the formal announcement on Easter Sunday with Hubilla being eligible by UAAP Season 87.

Hubilla is one of the top prospects in the class of 2024 from San Beda-Rizal.

The Grade 11 cager said he committed to the Fighting Maroons early because he was a staunch supporter of the hoops team even before.

"UP po kasi dream school ko po talaga yun... Naalala ko mga three years ago, naglaro yung UP dito sa amin sa Naga. Talagang nakipagsiksikan ako para mapanood sila Kobe [Paras], Ricci [Rivero], at yung magkapatid [Gomez de Liaños]," he said.

"Kala ko panaginip lang nung chinat ako ni Coach Tom [Chua] na gusto ako makausap ni Coach Gold [Monteverde] kasi kakatapos lang [NCAA] nun tapos may opportunity na gusto nila ako kunin nun," he added.

Hubilla's aspirations to don the Maroons jersey only increased when he met with UP team managers lawyer Agaton Uvero and Hyatt Basman, who coincidentally are also from his home region of Bicol.

"Natuwa ako nung nalaman ko na taga-Bicol din si Atty. Ags at Sir Hyatt. Nung nalaman ko yun, alam ko na na sa UP ako dapat mag-aral," said Hubilla.

"As a Bicolano myself and an avid fan of the team, I'm really proud that he joined UP," said Atty. Uvero.

During his one-and-done stint with San Beda Rizal, Hubilla was part of the Mythical Team, as he normed 20.86 points, and 12.5 rebounds per ball game.

"Chris Hubilla is a strong finisher on the break and has a nice touch around the basket. He plays bigger than his size notably on the offensive glass," said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde of Hubilla's game.

"Getting him creates another positive impact in the UPMBT program as we continue to build our team towards the future."

Hubilla joins Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu prospect Jared Bahay who recently committed to UP as well as the top talents for UAAP Season 87.

Still, Hubilla will begin training with the Fighting Maroons as early as next week.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Family hopeful for Samboy

Family hopeful for Samboy

By Joaquin Henson | 3 days ago
It’s been over eight years since PBA legend Samboy Lim fell into a coma for five weeks after collapsing on the bench...
Sports
fbtw
Easter Sunday spectacle

Easter Sunday spectacle

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
And they’re off to the races.
Sports
fbtw
Efficient Ramos helps Hokkaido holdoff Gunma; Sotto, Hiroshima extend streak to 6

Efficient Ramos helps Hokkaido holdoff Gunma; Sotto, Hiroshima extend streak to 6

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Ramos, who finished with 14 points in the ball game, hit a timely triple with 1:29 ticks left to push Hokkaido's lead to seven,...
Sports
fbtw

Battle royale in PBA Finals

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
It’s a championship duel made in heaven.
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls not coming home empty-handed &nbsp;

Blu Girls not coming home empty-handed  

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Blu Girls missed a podium finish in the Women’s Softball Asia Cup in Incheon, South Korea yesterday but...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Highlands Ladies offers rare prize for ace

Highlands Ladies offers rare prize for ace

1 hour ago
The Gan Advanced Osseointegration Center (GAOC), a world-class dental treatment center in the country that offers technologically...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto reiterates support for PCAP

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto reiterates support for PCAP

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
In simple rites at the Pasig City Hall last March 30, Sotto, and Vice Mayor Dodot Jaworski received the Open Conference trophy...
Sports
fbtw
Tapales outpoints Akhmadaliev in massive upset for WBA, IBF bantamweight crowns

Tapales outpoints Akhmadaliev in massive upset for WBA, IBF bantamweight crowns

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Tapales became the second Filipino champion to be crowned this year with a split decision over the reigning titlist. Two of...
Sports
fbtw
AsiaBasket unfurls in Kuala Lumpur

AsiaBasket unfurls in Kuala Lumpur

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Slated from April 9 to 18, ten clubs will vie in the summer international organized by Filbasket, led by President Jai R...
Sports
fbtw
Clippers down Trail Blazers to close in on NBA playoff berth

Clippers down Trail Blazers to close in on NBA playoff berth

3 hours ago
The Clippers moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with the same record as reigning champions Golden State.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with