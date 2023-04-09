San Beda-Rizal's Chris Hubilla commits to Fighting Maroons

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons continue their recruiting haul for the upcoming UAAP seasons as they secured the early commitment of 20-year-old forward Chris Hubilla.

The team made the formal announcement on Easter Sunday with Hubilla being eligible by UAAP Season 87.

Related Stories Ateneo de Cebu's Jared Bahay finds home in UP

Hubilla is one of the top prospects in the class of 2024 from San Beda-Rizal.

The Grade 11 cager said he committed to the Fighting Maroons early because he was a staunch supporter of the hoops team even before.

"UP po kasi dream school ko po talaga yun... Naalala ko mga three years ago, naglaro yung UP dito sa amin sa Naga. Talagang nakipagsiksikan ako para mapanood sila Kobe [Paras], Ricci [Rivero], at yung magkapatid [Gomez de Liaños]," he said.

"Kala ko panaginip lang nung chinat ako ni Coach Tom [Chua] na gusto ako makausap ni Coach Gold [Monteverde] kasi kakatapos lang [NCAA] nun tapos may opportunity na gusto nila ako kunin nun," he added.

Hubilla's aspirations to don the Maroons jersey only increased when he met with UP team managers lawyer Agaton Uvero and Hyatt Basman, who coincidentally are also from his home region of Bicol.

"Natuwa ako nung nalaman ko na taga-Bicol din si Atty. Ags at Sir Hyatt. Nung nalaman ko yun, alam ko na na sa UP ako dapat mag-aral," said Hubilla.

"As a Bicolano myself and an avid fan of the team, I'm really proud that he joined UP," said Atty. Uvero.

During his one-and-done stint with San Beda Rizal, Hubilla was part of the Mythical Team, as he normed 20.86 points, and 12.5 rebounds per ball game.

"Chris Hubilla is a strong finisher on the break and has a nice touch around the basket. He plays bigger than his size notably on the offensive glass," said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde of Hubilla's game.

"Getting him creates another positive impact in the UPMBT program as we continue to build our team towards the future."

Hubilla joins Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu prospect Jared Bahay who recently committed to UP as well as the top talents for UAAP Season 87.

Still, Hubilla will begin training with the Fighting Maroons as early as next week.