Highlands Ladies offers rare prize for ace

Philstar.com
April 9, 2023 | 1:13pm
Highlands Ladies offers rare prize for ace
MANILA, Philippines — Dental services worth P100,000 will be added to the growing list of prizes for a hole-in-one feat when the Highlands Ladies Cup holds its milestone 15th staging on April 29 at Tagaytay Midlands and Lucky 9 courses.

The Gan Advanced Osseointegration Center (GAOC), a world-class dental treatment center in the country that offers technologically advanced techniques and services in oral diagnostic and surgical procedures, dental implantology and jaw reconstruction, is putting up the first-of-its-kind prize for an ace in the annual tournament featuring players of all genders. 

It consists of consultation + X-ray + OP (8 pcs) and 2 pcs for whitening. 

If no one scores a hole-in-one, the prize will be divided into 10 winners, according to the organizing Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter.

Also up for grabs for aces are “barkada” package for four at the Blue Ternate Dive and Wellness Resort in Dumaguete, courtesy of Regent Travel; a brand-new Cobra LTDx iron set; and a Club Car.

The event, backed by Diamond sponsors W Group, Inc., Willie Ocier, CWC Int’l. Group and Agrikultura, will be played under the System 36 format.

Making up the Platinum sponsors are CLC Marketing Ventures Corp., Parola Maritime Corp., Powerball Gaming, Miniso PH and SM Department Store, while the Gold backers are Regent Travel and Moringa-O2.

Mercedes Benz, ComWorks, SM Development Corp., Kaiser Int’l. Health Group, Hotel Kimberly, Tagaytay and Olive Tree Corp. are the Silver sponsors.

The Bronze backers are Kojisan, Maxicare, WeeCom Developers, Princess Katigbak, Faye Celones, GM Eloah Agrocrops, Petron Fuel Ecard, RCW Construction & Dev’t Corp., ELTX Logistics Corp., Foto Medestomas, H&E Multimix Mfg., Prime Star Distributors, Inc., RGO Lab & Industrial Diagnostic Center, Concrete Másters, Inc., Manila Bankers Life Ins. Corp., Morning Glory Co. Inc., MANGO, Omniversal Assurance, Wilcon, Asia Cargo Container Line, Inc., Filhome Builders, Koten Phils., Davies Paints, Ayala Premiere;

Orocan, Asia Brewery, Dae Jang Gum Shabu Shabu, Gruppo Innovare, Solid Grid Alternatives, Santi’s Deli, Boysen, Unilever, Bellevue Hotels & Resorts, Capital, Yakult, Anika Island Resorts, Champion, KLIO Products, Caraderme Clinic, Kawsek, Inc. and Marie France.

