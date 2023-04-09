^

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto reiterates support for PCAP

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
April 9, 2023 | 12:56pm
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto reiterates support for PCAP
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and Vice Mayor Dodot Jaworski with the Pasig King Pirates of PCAP

MANILA, Philippines — It wasn’t just the Pasig King Pirates winning another Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) championship. 

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has — as the saying goes for his alma mater Ateneo — win or lose, will support the country’s first professional chess association.

In simple rites at the Pasig City Hall last March 30, Sotto, and Vice Mayor Dodot Jaworski received the Open Conference trophy from PCAP Chairman Michael Chua.

Some King Pirates likewise received awards in IM Eric Labog who was named season Most Valuable Player including the same award for the said Open Conference. 

The mayor has been a staunch supporter of not only the Pasig team, but also the league. 

His interest in supporting the King Pirates with facilities and equipment in training and competing has helped make a difference. 

Last season, the Estancia Mall in Pasig City was also host to the league’s first ever face-to-face matches. Recently, the league also held its third annual draft at the same venue. 

In an interview with Sotto last year, the mayor said that he appreciates the game of chess because it sharpens the mind. 

"We all know how all sports aren’t just physical competition as they also make use of the mind, but in chess, it teaches one how to think deeper with a minimum amount of time. That is helpful not only in games, but also in real life."

"If it helps the citizenry, then it will help us make better decisions with regards to our lives. That is why we support this game and PCAP."

