Tapales outpoints Akhmadaliev in massive upset for WBA, IBF bantamweight crowns

Marlon Tapales has his hand lifted by referee Jack Reiss after defeating Hiroaki Teshigawara by way of knockout at Dignity Health Sports Park on December 11, 2021 in Carson, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Marlon Tapales (37-3, 19 KOs) pulled the rug from under Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-1, 8 KOs) as he took the IBF and WBA super bantamweight titles in a shocker prelude to the main event of Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs Christian Gonzales for the vacant WBO 112-lb title at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Tapales became the second Filipino champion to be crowned this year with a split decision over the reigning titlist. Two of the judges scored both 115-113 in favor of Tapales while another had it 118-110 for Akhmadaliev.

The Filipino pug was busy in the first eight rounds to build a lead over Akhmadaliev.

Though his foe came storming back in the latter part of the 12-round bout, Akhmadaliev fell short to make up for Tapales' aggression in the early goings of the bout.

Split Decision ????



There’s a new Unified WBA & IBF Super Bantamweight World Champion, congratulations Marlon Tapales!#AkhmadalievTapales #RodriguezGonzalez pic.twitter.com/fk7LTs1PzK — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) April 9, 2023

The Uzbek seemed hesitant to open the bout as he engaged in his first real-time fight action since his win over Ronny Rios last June 25, 2022 at the same location.

Tapales took advantage of his foe's reservations and became a champion anew after losing his WBO bantamweight belt nearly six years ago.

Tapales joins Melvin Jerusalem as the country's reigning boxing champions this year.