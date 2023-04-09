Tapales outpoints Akhmadaliev in massive upset for WBA, IBF bantamweight crowns
MANILA, Philippines — Marlon Tapales (37-3, 19 KOs) pulled the rug from under Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-1, 8 KOs) as he took the IBF and WBA super bantamweight titles in a shocker prelude to the main event of Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs Christian Gonzales for the vacant WBO 112-lb title at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).
Tapales became the second Filipino champion to be crowned this year with a split decision over the reigning titlist. Two of the judges scored both 115-113 in favor of Tapales while another had it 118-110 for Akhmadaliev.
???? The #AkhmadalievTapales Scorecards ?????? pic.twitter.com/NweNGbF7RV— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) April 9, 2023
The Filipino pug was busy in the first eight rounds to build a lead over Akhmadaliev.
Though his foe came storming back in the latter part of the 12-round bout, Akhmadaliev fell short to make up for Tapales' aggression in the early goings of the bout.
Split Decision ????— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) April 9, 2023
There’s a new Unified WBA & IBF Super Bantamweight World Champion, congratulations Marlon Tapales!#AkhmadalievTapales #RodriguezGonzalez pic.twitter.com/fk7LTs1PzK
The Uzbek seemed hesitant to open the bout as he engaged in his first real-time fight action since his win over Ronny Rios last June 25, 2022 at the same location.
Tapales took advantage of his foe's reservations and became a champion anew after losing his WBO bantamweight belt nearly six years ago.
Tapales joins Melvin Jerusalem as the country's reigning boxing champions this year.
- Latest
- Trending