McDaniel scores brace as Filipinas post 8-goal rout of Tajikistan in Olympic qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team attacked early and often to post an 8-nil demolition of AFC Olympic Qualifying Tournament hosts Tajikistan at the Hisor Central Stadium Saturday evening.

The win, which bumped up the Filipinas to the top of Group E, moved them one victory or draw away from moving on to the second round of the qualifiers.

Because of superior goal difference, the Filipinas can afford to draw with their final foes Hong Kong when they meet.

Six different Filipinas netted a goal each against Tajikistan in the first half while Chandler McDaniel scored a brace in the second to continue her emphatic comeback from injury.

Things began optimistically for Tajikistan as skipper Saidova Saiyora took charge between the sticks and denied early chances from the Filipinas.

But persistence paid off first for Sofia Harrison at the 26th minute after Carleigh Frilles had a perfect first touch on the ball from Maya Alcantara.

Frilles had the slightest of touches to send the rock to Harrison who slotted it in, beating Saiyora who was way out of her goal line to open the flood gates for the Filipinas.

Skipper Tahnai Annis then doubled the Filipinas' lead two minutes after as she lobbed it up over Tajikistan defenders during a scuffle in the box.

Filipinas forward Quinley Quezada figured in a collision with Saiyora that resulted in both players spending some time down.

Still, Annis' opportunistic strike wasn't waved off by the officials as the visitors took a 2-nil lead.

In the 31st minute, Frilles added a goal of her own off of a Meryll Serrano assist.

Quezada and Serrano scored as well in the 35th and 38th minute to finish a 5-goal flourish from the Filipinas in just 12 minutes of play.

Both scored on headers with Annis and Sara Eggesvik providing the assists in the fourth and fifth goal for the Filipinas, respectively.

Midfielder Maya Alcantara scored in added time to make it 6-nil at the half when she tapped in the ball as it pinballed to her off of a corner.

Already dominantly ahead, the Filipinas continued to be aggressive against the hosts and McDaniel, who was subbed in for Quezada at the break, scored at the hour mark and at the 89th minute to make it an 8-nil victory for the Filipinas.

McDaniel is in her first campaign back with the Filipinas since her ACL injury in January 2022 during the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

The forward is currently the leading scorer of the tournament with three goals to her name.

The Fililpinas hope to cap off their first round campaign with another dominant victory against Hong Kong on April 11, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Manila time.