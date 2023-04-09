^

Sports

McDaniel scores brace as Filipinas post 8-goal rout of Tajikistan in Olympic qualifiers

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 9, 2023 | 10:35am
McDaniel scores brace as Filipinas post 8-goal rout of Tajikistan in Olympic qualifiers
Chandler McDaniel
PWNT Media

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team attacked early and often to post an 8-nil demolition of AFC Olympic Qualifying Tournament hosts Tajikistan at the Hisor Central Stadium Saturday evening.

The win, which bumped up the Filipinas to the top of Group E, moved them one victory or draw away from moving on to the second round of the qualifiers.

Because of superior goal difference, the Filipinas can afford to draw with their final foes Hong Kong when they meet.

Six different Filipinas netted a goal each against Tajikistan in the first half while Chandler McDaniel scored a brace in the second to continue her emphatic comeback from injury.

Things began optimistically for Tajikistan as skipper Saidova Saiyora took charge between the sticks and denied early chances from the Filipinas.

But persistence paid off first for Sofia Harrison at the 26th minute after Carleigh Frilles had a perfect first touch on the ball from Maya Alcantara.

Frilles had the slightest of touches to send the rock to Harrison who slotted it in, beating Saiyora who was way out of her goal line to open the flood gates for the Filipinas.

Skipper Tahnai Annis then doubled the Filipinas' lead two minutes after as she lobbed it up over Tajikistan defenders during a scuffle in the box. 

Filipinas forward Quinley Quezada figured in a collision with Saiyora that resulted in both players spending some time down.

Still, Annis' opportunistic strike wasn't waved off by the officials as the visitors took a 2-nil lead.

In the 31st minute, Frilles added a goal of her own off of a Meryll Serrano assist.

Quezada and Serrano scored as well in the 35th and 38th minute to finish a 5-goal flourish from the Filipinas in just 12 minutes of play.

Both scored on headers with Annis and Sara Eggesvik providing the assists in the fourth and fifth goal for the Filipinas, respectively.

Midfielder Maya Alcantara scored in added time to make it 6-nil at the half when she tapped in the ball as it pinballed to her off of a corner.

Already dominantly ahead, the Filipinas continued to be aggressive against the hosts and McDaniel, who was subbed in for Quezada at the break, scored at the hour mark and at the 89th minute to make it an 8-nil victory for the Filipinas.

McDaniel is in her first campaign back with the Filipinas since her ACL injury in January 2022 during the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

The forward is currently the leading scorer of the tournament with three goals to her name.

The Fililpinas hope to cap off their first round campaign with another dominant victory against Hong Kong on April 11, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Manila time.

FILIPINAS

FOOTBALL

OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Family hopeful for Samboy

Family hopeful for Samboy

By Joaquin Henson | 3 days ago
It’s been over eight years since PBA legend Samboy Lim fell into a coma for five weeks after collapsing on the bench...
Sports
fbtw

Battle royale in PBA Finals

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
It’s a championship duel made in heaven.
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls not coming home empty-handed &nbsp;

Blu Girls not coming home empty-handed  

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Blu Girls missed a podium finish in the Women’s Softball Asia Cup in Incheon, South Korea yesterday but...
Sports
fbtw

Do-or-die mindset for Tapales

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
The chance of a lifetime has come for Marlon Tapales and it’s a dream he’s worked hard to come true. Two belts will be on the line when Tapales challenges defending super WBA and IBF superbantamweight...
Sports
fbtw
Efficient Ramos helps Hokkaido holdoff Gunma; Sotto, Hiroshima extend streak to 6

Efficient Ramos helps Hokkaido holdoff Gunma; Sotto, Hiroshima extend streak to 6

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Ramos, who finished with 14 points in the ball game, hit a timely triple with 1:29 ticks left to push Hokkaido's lead to seven,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
AsiaBasket unfurls in Kuala Lumpur

AsiaBasket unfurls in Kuala Lumpur

By Luisa Morales | 10 minutes ago
Slated from April 9 to 18, ten clubs will vie in the summer international organized by Filbasket, led by President Jai R...
Sports
fbtw

Koepka holds ground; storm uproots trees

11 hours ago
Jon Rahm looked to make a back-nine charge on Saturday morning in pursuit of Brooks Koepka, who surged to a three-stroke lead in Friday’s storm-halted second round of the Masters.
Sports
fbtw

Philippines obstacle course racers eye world records

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Philippine obstacle course racers will try to kill two birds with one stone as it hopes to break the records and rake in the gold medals in next month’s Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games.
Sports
fbtw
Nets lock up NBA playoff berth, Warriors and Lakers keep pressure on

Nets lock up NBA playoff berth, Warriors and Lakers keep pressure on

21 hours ago
The Nets beat the Orlando Magic 101-84 and clinched the sixth seed in the East, avoiding the play-in tournament in which the...
Sports
fbtw
Superal ties for 5th in Step Up Tour return

Superal ties for 5th in Step Up Tour return

By Jan Veran | 21 hours ago
The ICTSI-backed shotmaker, back on the Step Up Tour after a long absence, wound up with a 35-38 for a 144 total and a share...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with