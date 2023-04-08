^

Sports

Efficient Ramos helps Hokkaido holdoff Gunma; Sotto, Hiroshima extend streak to 6

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 8, 2023 | 4:48pm
Efficient Ramos helps Hokkaido holdoff Gunma; Sotto, Hiroshima extend streak to 6
Dwight Ramos
B. League

MANILA, Philippines — A sweet-shooting Dwight Ramos chipped in to a tough 97-88 victory for the Levanga Hokkaido over the Gunma Crane Thunders in the 2022-23 Japan B. League season at the Hokkai Kita-yale on Saturday.

Ramos, who finished with 14 points in the ball game, hit a timely triple with 1:29 ticks left to push Hokkaido's lead to seven, 91-84, to stymie Gunma's comeback from as much as 11 points down in the final salvo.

Ramos shot 5-of-7 from the field. He also had three rebounds, five assists, and a steal in less than 30 minutes of play.

Levanga now hold a two-game win streak to improve their win-loss record to 15-34.

Elsewhere, Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies continue to sizzle with their sixth win in a row, beating the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 80-71, at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall.

Hiroshima jumped the gun early for the 33-20 lead at the end of the opening salvo.

Sotto finished with eight points, six boards, three assists, and a block as the Dragonflies rose to 37-12.

Also taking a victory on Saturday was Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes who nipped the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 76-65, at the Nagoya Biwajima Sports Center.

Ravena had an all-around game of eight points, three boards, six assists and two steals as the Lakes snapped a two-game losing streak.

Shiga's record improves to 11-38.

In the other games, Carl Tamayo's Ryukyu Golden Kings bested Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz, 83-7, at the Okinawa Arena.

Tamayo played sparingly with three points, and a steal in 3:42 minutes of action.

Wright, for his part, had a game-high 21 points in the losing effort for Kyoto to go along with two rebounds and six assists.

Ryukyu improved to 38-11 for the year while Kyoto fell to 17-32.

Thirdy Ravena's San-En NeoPhoenix, meanwhile, could not get it done against the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 68-63, at Hamamatsu Arena.

Ravena came off the bench with eight points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block as San-En suffered back-to-back losses against Shinshu.

They fall to 19-31 for the year.

BASKETBALL

JAPAN B.LEAGUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Family hopeful for Samboy

Family hopeful for Samboy

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
It’s been over eight years since PBA legend Samboy Lim fell into a coma for five weeks after collapsing on the bench...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Sofia Roman relishes return to Gilas women program

Fil-Am Sofia Roman relishes return to Gilas women program

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Roman last saw action with the national team back in 2015. As she makes a comeback with a three-peat seeking Philippines side,...
Sports
fbtw
How UST's Eya Laure helped Milena Alessandrini in her return to Araneta after injury

How UST's Eya Laure helped Milena Alessandrini in her return to Araneta after injury

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In the Big Dome was where she suffered a season-ending injury that sidelined her for years when she went down with an ACL...
Sports
fbtw
Abarrientos, Ulsan move on cusp of KBL semis berth

Abarrientos, Ulsan move on cusp of KBL semis berth

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Abarrientos and the Phoebus outworked the home team in the second half where they outscored Goyang, 42-24, in the third and...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder silence Jazz and eye play-in berth, Suns win seventh straight

Thunder silence Jazz and eye play-in berth, Suns win seventh straight

1 day ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points to lead seven Oklahoma City players in double figures as the Thunder snapped a three-game...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nets lock up NBA playoff berth, Warriors and Lakers keep pressure on

Nets lock up NBA playoff berth, Warriors and Lakers keep pressure on

4 hours ago
The Nets beat the Orlando Magic 101-84 and clinched the sixth seed in the East, avoiding the play-in tournament in which the...
Sports
fbtw
Superal ties for 5th in Step Up Tour return

Superal ties for 5th in Step Up Tour return

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
The ICTSI-backed shotmaker, back on the Step Up Tour after a long absence, wound up with a 35-38 for a 144 total and a share...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls fall short of bronze, but secure World Cup berth

Blu Girls fall short of bronze, but secure World Cup berth

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
After their round-robin games, the Philippines had a 5-3 slate to net them fourth place in the standings, which meant they...
Sports
fbtw
Roman thankful to have inspired likes of Clarin, Fajardo in Gilas women

Roman thankful to have inspired likes of Clarin, Fajardo in Gilas women

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Roman last played for the team in 2015 but was recently included in the pool for Gilas Pilipinas women in the upcoming...
Sports
fbtw
Alyssa Valdez eyes effective partnership with Jorge de Brito in SEA Games

Alyssa Valdez eyes effective partnership with Jorge de Brito in SEA Games

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Valdez, who was named skipper of the national team for the first time in her career, is de Brito's voice inside the cour...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with