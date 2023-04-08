Efficient Ramos helps Hokkaido holdoff Gunma; Sotto, Hiroshima extend streak to 6

MANILA, Philippines — A sweet-shooting Dwight Ramos chipped in to a tough 97-88 victory for the Levanga Hokkaido over the Gunma Crane Thunders in the 2022-23 Japan B. League season at the Hokkai Kita-yale on Saturday.

Ramos, who finished with 14 points in the ball game, hit a timely triple with 1:29 ticks left to push Hokkaido's lead to seven, 91-84, to stymie Gunma's comeback from as much as 11 points down in the final salvo.

Ramos shot 5-of-7 from the field. He also had three rebounds, five assists, and a steal in less than 30 minutes of play.

Levanga now hold a two-game win streak to improve their win-loss record to 15-34.

Elsewhere, Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies continue to sizzle with their sixth win in a row, beating the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 80-71, at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall.

Hiroshima jumped the gun early for the 33-20 lead at the end of the opening salvo.

Sotto finished with eight points, six boards, three assists, and a block as the Dragonflies rose to 37-12.

Also taking a victory on Saturday was Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes who nipped the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 76-65, at the Nagoya Biwajima Sports Center.

Ravena had an all-around game of eight points, three boards, six assists and two steals as the Lakes snapped a two-game losing streak.

Shiga's record improves to 11-38.

In the other games, Carl Tamayo's Ryukyu Golden Kings bested Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz, 83-7, at the Okinawa Arena.

Tamayo played sparingly with three points, and a steal in 3:42 minutes of action.

Wright, for his part, had a game-high 21 points in the losing effort for Kyoto to go along with two rebounds and six assists.

Ryukyu improved to 38-11 for the year while Kyoto fell to 17-32.

Thirdy Ravena's San-En NeoPhoenix, meanwhile, could not get it done against the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 68-63, at Hamamatsu Arena.

Ravena came off the bench with eight points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block as San-En suffered back-to-back losses against Shinshu.

They fall to 19-31 for the year.